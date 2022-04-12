Camila Cabello talks prioritizing mental health, new album 'Familia'

Camila Cabello in a Mugler catsuit sounds like an absolute dream right? Well, the “Don’t Go Yet” hitmaker, 25, just released her long-awaited concert film for her new record, Familia on Tik Tok and fans were immediately enthralled by her stunning, daring and eye-catching style choices. Our favorite from the film (out of many stylish looks, check them out here) had to be this skintight, curve-hugging one-piece item from the luxury French brand, with its epic cut-outs and bright yellow color.
From a fiery red Yves Saint Laurent latex dress to a sultry neon Mugler catsuit, Camila Cabello‘s recent style game while promoting her latest record, Familia has been nothing short of epic. The “Don’t Go Yet” hitmaker, 25, added another noteworthy ensemble to the mix while delivering a knockout performance on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.
In an interview posted on People.com, Shawn Mendes talked about life after splitting with girlfriend, Camila Cabello. He said that he hates being on his own. “You don't realize when you're breaking up with someone … all the s*** that comes after it. Which is like, who do I call when I am, like, in a panic attack, who do I call when I am, like, f***ing on the edge, you know?”
Another flashy Hollywood affair, another flashy Beyoncé look. After delivering two knockout looks at the 94th Academy Awards, where she performed in a feather-trimmed David Koma midi and attended the ceremony in a daffodil yellow gown, Beyoncé had one more look to cap off the night at her and Jay-Z's Oscars after-party.
When Coi Leray dropped the official artwork for her debut album Trendsetter, she had some big words about it. “This will be one of the biggest female artist albums in the world and I put my life on it” she wrote on Instagram. The album is set to arrive on Friday, April 8th.
Billie Eilish, 20, arrived to the 2022 Oscars in a black, ruffled Gucci-designed gown that matched her chic, chin-length black bob. While many of her fans found the look to be “glamorous” and “Old-Hollywood-esque,” one TikTok user put her on a “worst dressed” list for the awards ceremony, and her comeback is almost as epic as her musical talents.
The pop star gave an emotional speech before she dedicated the song ‘Angels Like You’ to the late Foo Fighters drummer. Miley Cyrus was overcome with grief during her Lollapalooza Brazil performance, which she had dedicated to her friend and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died on Friday (March 25) at the age of 50. The pop star — who was headlining the music festival alongside the Foo Fighters this weekend — broke down in tears on stage the following day and devoted the song “Angels Like You” to Taylor.
Megan Fox just became the most recent celebrity to debut a major hair change, and we're starting to wonder if there's something in the water. After Selena Gomez debuted bottleneck bangs on March 31, later that night Megan Fox showed off her own side-swept bangs with face-framing pieces on Instagram while promoting fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's new album.
Miley Cyrus clearly intended to steal the show with her on-stage ‘fit when she performed at Lollapalooza Chile 2022 at Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos in Santiago, Chile on Saturday, March 19th. And we’d say it was definitely mission accomplished, as the crowd went wild as soon as she stepped on stage!
Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock Sitting this one out. Miranda Lambert revealed she will not attend the 2022 Grammy Awards weeks after missing the Academy of Country Music Awards. "I'm not getting to go again," the "Little Red Wagon" singer, 38, told ABC Audio on Friday, April 1. "I'm slammed this month, with the record coming out and […]
Camila Cabello was the musical guest on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, right after the release of the former Fifth Harmony member’s third solo album Familia. She performed two tracks from that album, “Bam Bam” and “Psychofreak.” Cabello brought along the latter’s featured guest WILLOW, which marks Willow Smith’s SNL debut appearance. (And, yes, the show made fun of her dad Will during the Weekend Update segment for his Oscars controversy.) Watch the performances below.
Rolling Stone rounded up what they consider to be the "25 Greatest Grammy Performances Ever," and it seems safe to say Pink is not in agreement with the final list. In fact, the "So What" star slammed the publication in a seemingly since-deleted Instagram comment. The historic magazine shared their...
Rihanna showed off her on-point maternity style on a day date with boyfriend A$AP Rocky on Wednesday. The couple was photographed shopping in West Hollywood, making stops at Fred Segal and the store’s Mauro’s Cafe. The outfit marked one of Rihanna’s girliest looks yet: a pale pink dress...
Even though Nicki Minaj already praised 2022 HipHopDX Rising Star Coi Leray for her bars on their “Blick Blick” collaboration, the Republic Records signee still feels like she could’ve taken the video for the banger to another level. On Friday (March 17), Coi Leray celebrated the release...
Selena Gomez, 29, proved that red is truly her color in a stunning, scarlet Louis Vuitton gown as she graced the red carpet at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards last week. The Only Murders in the Building star was nominated for her performance on the Hulu show and wowed viewers with her glamorous, timeless ensemble at the event.
Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
Click here to read the full article. Willow Smith made a rare appearance for a show-stopping turn on “Saturday Night Live” last night.
The star joined Camila Cabello for a live performance of their new song “Psychofreak” — which they also released the edgy music video for this weekend — in this week’s episode, hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal. For the occasion, the “Wait a Minute!” musician played guitar and sang in a utilitarian red miniskirt with large front pockets, paired with a matching sharp-lapeled cropped blazer. The Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo-styled set, which coordinated with Cabello’s gloves, was accessorized with a...
No one can stop talking about Will Smith and Chris Rock's onstage altercation at the 2022 Academy Awards. However, it's not the only cringe-inducing moment that went down during Oscars weekend. Lady Gaga and Caitlyn Jenner also shared what appears to have been a bit of an awkward interaction outside...
Barack and Michelle Obama have done a great job in keeping their daughters out of the spotlight and Malia and Sasha are notoriously private. However, on Wednesday, the former FLOTUS took to Instagram to share a rare photo of her family during a trip to the forest alongside an exciting announcement.
