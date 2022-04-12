Camila Cabello talks prioritizing mental health, new album 'Familia'

In an interview posted on People.com, Shawn Mendes talked about life after splitting with girlfriend, Camila Cabello. He said that he hates being on his own. “You don't realize when you're breaking up with someone … all the s*** that comes after it. Which is like, who do I call when I am, like, in a panic attack, who do I call when I am, like, f***ing on the edge, you know?”

CELEBRITIES ・ 25 DAYS AGO