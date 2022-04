A strong field teed it up at the Calusa Cup and it was Georgia Tech who came out on top. The Yellow Jackets claimed team of the week honors after an impressive win at the Calusa Cup, where they finished as the lone team under par at 8 under. Georgia Tech featured all five players inside the top 30 on the individual leaderboard, with four in the top-13. Bartley Forrester shared individual medalist honors with Florida’s Fred Biondi at 5 under.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO