'Mysterious Blue Object' Caught On ADOT Cameras Finally Identified

By Ginny Reese
 1 day ago
Photo: Arizona Department of Transportation

The Arizona Department of Transportation captured two images that left people all over the globe baffled. 12 News reported that the photos has captured people's curiosity and could be the internet's "next great mystery ."

ADOT posted two photos on Twitter that show a semi truck hauling an oversized load of a mysterious blue object . And people dug deep to find out what it was.

After some research, it seems the mysterious blue object is a NASA aircraft called the X-59 .

According to NASA, the X-59 is a test jet that was developed by Lockheed-Martin and NASA to find ways to break the sound barrier without creating sonic booms. Incredibly enough, the X-59 should be able to break the sound barrier without a noise any louder than a car door slamming.

NASA's website shows the aircraft wrapped up in blue plastic in preparation for its move to Texas and it looks exactly like the one in the photos that ADOT posted to Twitter.

Click here to check out the X-59 on NASA's website and compare it to the photos below.

