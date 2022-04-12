ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laytonville, CA

One Woman Killed in Yesterday’s Collision North of Laytonville, CHP Says

By LoCO Staff

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn 04/11/2022, at approximately 1435 hours, a brown Nissan pickup truck with one occupant was traveling northbound on US-101 south of Spy Rock Road. A white Peterbilt truck tractor with a flatbed trailer hauling pallets of soil with a solo occupant was traveling southbound on US-101 south of Spy Rock Road...



