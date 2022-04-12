ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

The 14 Best Hair Rollers for Major Volume with Minimal Effort

By Lindy Segal
Harper's Bazaar
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to TikTok, tons of age-old beauty tricks are getting a second life. One of them? All kinds of hair rollers, which lend natural-looking curl and volume with very little effort. So when should you use rollers, as opposed to, say, your trusty curling wand or Dyson Airwrap? “I...

www.harpersbazaar.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

3 Flirty Layered Haircuts For Women Over 50, According To A Hair Expert

As you age, it feels like the media gives so many rules and guidelines for hairstyles that you can and can’t do, what will and won’t age you. But at the end of the day, the best hairstyle is one that you feel good in and one that you can maintain. We’ve all made the mistake of choosing a hairstyle that we love on our favorite celebrity, but then we realize it takes hours of styling and lots of product to look the way we want. One great option for a versatile hairstyle you can have fun with is anything with lots of layers. It is also great for thinner or finer hair, which we often experience as we age. “Adding layers to build some weight to the hair would be the move for fine hair of different density, texture and condition.” Says Stacy Wells, owner of L’Esprit Academy. We asked beauty experts what layered styles they recommend you ask for the next time you visit the hair salon.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The One Styling Product Nobody Should Be Using In Their Hair Anymore–It Causes Fallout!

If you’ve ever experienced hair loss, you know how frustrating it can be, and what a toll it can take on your self confidence. Oftentimes hair loss is hard to treat because it takes time to get the root cause. Our skin and hair are both windows into our internal health, so hair loss is commonly a byproduct of things like nutritional deficiencies and stress. However, there are external factors that could be making it worse. One thing that can exacerbate hair loss and damage is using excessive heat and product on your hair. While it is ok to use hot tools generally speaking, if you are experiencing hair loss it may be a good idea to cut back on any heat when styling. But are there any tools that are worse than others? We asked hairstylists to weigh in.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

4 Chic, Low-Maintenance Haircuts Every Woman Over 50 Should Try

Tailoring your haircut to your face shape and unique features is one of the best ways to ensure you’re getting a flattering cut every time, and especially as you grow older it can help to add some youth to your look by getting a particularly well-shaped style. With this, it’s often difficult to know which cuts will enhance your natural beauty and allow you to look great without requiring hours of styling each day to achieve the desired look. We spoke with hairstylist Jess Poynter who outlined her top four low-maintenance cuts to try as you age in order to look pulled together and chic with as little effort as possible, so take notes before your next hair appointment.
HAIR CARE
In Style

Shoppers Say This Shampoo Makes "Limp, Thin, and Lifeless" Hair Look Twice as Thick

I like to think that if I'm ever mysteriously murdered, a cadre of podcast-honed detectives will take on the case. I anticipate a challenge for them: I shed hair all over the place. So much of it that I imagine my DNA must be all over New York City, spread like dandelions on the wind. And while I haven't had much luck with growth shampoos cutting down the shed, Amazon shoppers say one Swedish shampoo makes their hair feel soft, full, and thick.
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cindy Crawford
shefinds

3 Supplements To Take For Increased Hair Volume And Shine, According to a Doctor

Everyone wants full, shiny hair with minimal effort. While there are styling products, techniques, and even colors that will give you the illusion of fuller, shinier hair, finding ways to get it naturally is ideal. Your hair is a window into your internal health—when something is off on the inside, it can show through the quality of your hair. Eating a nutrient dense diet is a crucial component of strong physical health, and nutrient deficiencies can sometimes be attributed to hair thinning and dullness. Supplements can be a great support in bridging the gap between what you’re not getting and what you need.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

4 Hair Mistakes That Are Aging You, According To Stylists

From face-flattering haircuts to trendy styles to timeless coloring, there are many ways that you could look younger with the power of a good shape-up at the salon. On the contrary, there are several common mistakes many women may make with their tresses that hairstylists point out might age them. To learn more, we checked in with hair experts and professional hairstylists Ghanima Abdullah, cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lauren Udoh, Hair Creative Director of WigReports. Read on for tips from hair aficionados that can help avoid adding years to your face.
HAIR CARE
Andre Oentoro

The Hair Trends That Are Taking Over in 2022

It doesn't matter how long or short your hair is; there is always a new trend to look out for. We have to admit that cuts in 2022 are getting more dramatic, edgier, and bolder. Every time women need a change in their lives, they go to a hairdresser.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Hair#The Roller#Curling#New York City#Tiktok
shefinds

3 Lob Cuts Hairstylists Say Highlight Your Features & Make You Look Younger Instantly

The ‘lob’ is a trendy cut that you’ve probably seen everywhere— a hairstyle that isn’t as short as a chin-length bob and long enough to reach the collarbones or a little below (hence the ‘lob’ abbreviation for long bob). This flattering look suits any hair texture or color and has been hailed by many stylists to be a great option for its anti-aging effects. We checked in with professional hairstylists who provided 3 different variations of a ‘lob’ cut that will inspire you the next time you hit the salon! Read on for suggestions and tips from pro stylists Janine Jarman, Ghanima Abdullah and Gina Rivera.
HAIR CARE
In Style

Shoppers Say This Now-$14 Drugstore Cream Makes an "Obvious" Difference in Wrinkles

Certain beauty products are so trustworthy and hardworking, they could star in a skincare version of A League of Their Own. Within that imaginary team of Bioderma and Embryolisse would preside Weleda Skin Food, a player beloved by bold names like Julia Roberts, Adele, Victoria Beckham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Priyanka Chopra, and Katie Jane Hughes. Its sidekick: the brand's Skin Food Light, a spring-friendly moisturizer that happens to be on sale.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Well+Good

The 5 Products Alicia Keys Uses on Her Skin Every Day in Her 40s

Alicia Keys has always had a complicated relationship with her skin. She experienced acne during her teens and 20s, and used to hide her complexion concerns behind makeup. But as she's gotten older and focused more on caring for herself and managing her stress levels, she noticed a huge difference in her skin.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Hypebae

6 Best Hydrating Hair Oils for Dull and Dry Hair

Incorporating a hydrating hair oil in your haircare routine and using them on wash days can make your tresses become more manageable, lustrous and well-conditioned. Whether you have fine hair, thick hair, damaged hair or curly and coily textures, there are many hair oil options on the market to suit different needs.
HAIR CARE
StyleCaster

Shoppers Are Ditching Mascara Thanks to This Serum That Produces ‘Thicker, Fuller & Darker’ Lashes

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There’s nothing I won’t do to make my lashes look longer, thicker and fuller. If you tell me about a life-changing mascara you saw from a TikTok, chances are I’ve already bought it in bulk. The same goes for effective eyelash growth serums, like the GrandeLash one that Brooke Shields loves so much. There’s another product that people love just as much as that one, though, and it just so happens to be...
MAKEUP
POPSUGAR

This Mousse Is the Secret to Volume For My Fine Hair

The IGK Big Time Volume and Thickening Mousse is a heat-activating styling product that makes hair look fuller. One editor put the product to the test on her fine hair. Read the full review on the volumizing mousse with photos here. Over the last year, I've embarked on a bit...
HAIR CARE
In Style

Shoppers Call This Eye Serum "Magic" for Dark Circles and Crow's Feet

As someone who spends eight hours a day on shopping websites, I'm pretty familiar with the beauty offerings of most major retailers. But while double-checking if Dermstore stocks La Mer, I stumbled on a tip from one of the company's estheticians: They don't carry the vaunted brand, but "highly recommend" Cosmedix as an alternative. That led me right to the brand's website, where shoppers can't stop raving about the prettiest eye serum I've ever seen.
MAKEUP
La Crosse Tribune

Hot Fashion Trends for Her and Him This Spring

The following article is an associate of Okanjo, an affiliate marketing agency that helps us monetize our content. Products sold through the links in the article allow us to receive compensation and keep producing great content. If you’re longing for warmer weather, hang in there! Spring is just around the...
APPAREL
Architectural Digest

How to Wash Pillows in 6 Easy Steps

After you’ve studied up on proper sheet and comforter care, it’s time to learn how to wash pillows. We spend about one third of our lives sleeping, so you should know how to keep your bed clean. While you’re off in dreamland, your pillow is absorbing sweat, oil,...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy