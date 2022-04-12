ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aqueduct Barn Notes: Pletcher Will Hunt 3rd KY Derby Win With Mo Donegal

Cover picture for the article(Mo Donegal / Photo Courtesy of NYRA) Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher will look to secure his third Kentucky Derby after Donegal Racing’s Mo Donegal punched his ticket to the “Run for the Roses” with a neck score in Saturday’s Grade 2, $750,000 Wood Memorial presented by Resorts World Casino,...

CBS Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby odds, betting strategy, cheat sheet: Expert who nailed prep races shares picks

Trainer Todd Pletcher can win his third Kentucky Derby when he sends out two starters, including Wood Memorial winner Mo Donegal, in the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 7 at Churchill Downs. The 54-year-old Pletcher won the Run for the Roses in 2010 with Super Saver and in 2017 with Always Dreaming. He has started a record 59 horses in the Kentucky Derby, 10 more than the next trainer, D. Wayne Lukas. Mo Donegal enters the 2022 Kentucky Derby lineup as Pletcher's best chance at win No. 3. Mo Donegal is 8-1 in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, while Louisiana Derby winner Epicenter is the 5-1 favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field. With a wide-open, 20-horse field expected to enter the starting gate, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any Kentucky Derby picks.
Axios

Bob Baffert banned from Preakness Stakes

Hall of Fame horse trainer Bob Baffert is prohibited from competing in the Preakness Stakes next month, the Maryland Racing Commission said in a letter on Monday. Driving the news: The commission was specifically asked to "take action to suspend [Baffert] from upcoming Maryland horse racing events" by the group Animal Wellness Action.
numberfire.com

Keeneland's Maker's Mark Mile Contenders Announced for 4/15/2022

Smooth Like Strait Makes Seasonal Bow in Maker's Mark Mile. Cannon Thoroughbreds’ homebred Smooth Like Strait, runner-up in the 2021 FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Mile (G1), headlines a field of 11 horses entered for the 34th running of the $600,000 Maker’s Mark Mile (G1) at Keeneland on April 15 for 4-year-olds and up to run on the turf course.
