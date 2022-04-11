ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Buffs OL coach Kyle DeVan already making a difference

By Matt Wadleigh
 2 days ago

The Colorado Buffaloes coaching staff is full of new faces heading into the 2022 college football campaign.

Karl Dorrell stuck around as head coach, but a ton of new coaches made their way to Boulder, including offensive line coach Kyle DeVan , who took over for Williams Vlachos, who was the interim after Mitch Rodrigue was fired in late October.

So, another year, and another new offensive line coach — although the Buffs may have hit a home run by bringing DeVan over from Michigan.

With spring ball kicking off, DeVan has already made a difference on the offensive line, and he is excited that the players are buying into his philosophy and demeanor (h/t Brian Howell of Buffzone ).

“We want to own the line scrimmage,” DeVan said. “We want to win up front and they have to learn how to do that. They’re buying into the way I teach things, the way I coach things. I really like where we’re at right now.”

Some strong words from DeVan early on, and that should be more than encouraging for Dorrell and the entire offensive group.

DeVan is trying to bring over that tough Big Ten mentality from his time with the Wolverines, and the hope is that it pays off in a big way after a mediocre year on the offensive line.

So far so good for the Buffs and their quarterback protection.

Buffs men's hoops hands out yearly awards

