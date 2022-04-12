RAW: NYC SUBWAY SHTG/STUDENT DESCRIBES SUBWAY SCENE

Related
NYC SUBWAY SHOOTING- SEARCH FOR SUSPECT
Authorities are searching for a person of interest in connection to the NYC subway shooting incident on Tuesday.
BREAKING: SUSPECT ARRESTED IN NYC SUBWAY SHTG (3:45pET)
Suspected Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James is in custody. Gloria Pazmino has the latest.
Mic
At least 16 people were injured in an NYC subway attack
On Tuesday morning, at least 16 people were injured in a shooting inside a New York City subway station. While many details about the shooting are still unconfirmed, a troubling narrative has emerged: As New Yorkers grapple with the shooting, many fear that media outlets and public officials alike will use it to promote calls for increased policing.
NYC subway shooting: NYPD identifies person of interest; $50K reward offered
NEW YORK — Law enforcement officials have identified a 62-year-old man as a person of interest in the Brooklyn subway shooting that injured more than 20 people Tuesday morning. Police tied a key that was found at the scene of the crime to a U-Haul van that was rented...
Man shot on Brooklyn subway platform
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot in the torso during a dispute on a Brooklyn subway station platform on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 29-year-old victim was shot while on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at the Shepherd Avenue Station around 3:40 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital […]
Search on following Brooklyn subway station shooting
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a subway shooting in East New York.Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while waiting on the platform of the Shepherd Avenue station on the A and C lines.The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.The gunman is still on the loose.
BBC
Man who kicked woman's head 'like football' jailed for life
A man who kicked and stamped a hole into a woman's face with steel toe-capped shoes has been jailed. Andy Hurns, 32, launched a "brutal and sustained assault" after forcing his way into his work colleague's home in Nottinghamshire in November 2020. Nottingham Crown Court heard his motive had been...
Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb
The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
Man Urinating on Subway Tracks in Astoria Fatally Struck by Train: NYPD
A man was fatally struck by a subway train in Astoria Thursday afternoon after slipping off the platform while urinating on the tracks. The 27-year-old victim fell in front of an R train at around 3:35 p.m. as it pulled into the 46th Street station, according to police. The NYPD...
Investigation Finds School Ignored 10-Year-Old Black Girl’s Complaints of Bullying Prior to Her Suicide
Nearly five months after 10-year-old Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor’s death by suicide, an investigation reveals just how long her school allowed bullying “on any ground” to go unchecked. A newly released investigative report commissioned by the Davis School District in Farmington, Utah, found that Tichenor had...
NBC New York
14-Year-Old Boy Brutally Attacked in NYC Subway in Broad Daylight
A 14-year-old boy was attacked by a group of unknown individuals in a Brooklyn subway station last week -- a violent and frenzied assault that left him swollen and bruised in the middle of the afternoon, authorities say. Video of the 4 p.m. March 14 attack on the mezzanine of...
Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation
A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
Kirk Franklin's Son Arrested In LA, Held Without Bail: Report
Kirk Franklin's son, Kerrion, is being held without bond after being arrested in Los Angeles.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman punched in the face in unprovoked attack on subway in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - Police are searching for two men involved in the unprovoked attack of a woman and the man who came to her defense aboard a subway train in Downtown Brooklyn. On Mar. 2 at about 5:25 p.m., a 28-year-old woman was traveling on a southbound A train as it approached the Jay Street Station when she was suddenly punched and kicked in the face multiple times by the suspects, said police.
KESQ
Teen attacked by group inside subway station
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) — A group of about seven men are wanted for attacking a teenager in a train station in Brooklyn. The NYPD released surveillance video showing the group repeatedly punching the 14-year-old boy. It happened on Monday, March 14 at 3:57 a.m. on the mezzanine...
10 People Shot In New York City Subway; NYPD Names Person Of Interest
Police were seeking Frank James, who is believed to have rented a U-Haul van linked to the Brooklyn attack. No one has been arrested.
buzzfeednews.com
A Police Officer Fatally Shot A Black Man In The Head While Kneeling On Top Of Him, Video Shows
A Michigan police officer fatally shot a Black man in the head while kneeling on his body after pulling him over for a traffic stop, video released by police on Wednesday showed. Patrick Lyoya, 26, was killed by a Grand Rapids police officer on the morning of April 4 after...
Here's what police allegedly found inside NYC shooting suspect's Philadelphia apartment
Authorities have arrested a man wanted in an attack on a subway train in Brooklyn that left 10 people wounded by gunfire.
Woman Praised for Refusing To Switch Plane Seats With 'Rude' Mom and Child
"Sad to say but some parents think the fact they have kids entitles them to all kinds of special treatment," said one commenter.
At least 10 shot in New York City subway attack
At least 29 people were treated at nearby hospitals after a shooting on Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York. Police said at a briefing later on Tuesday afternoon that none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.
