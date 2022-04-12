IL: REPORT ON AMAZON WAREHOUSE HIT BY TORNADO

Related
WATCH: Drone footage shows house was ripped from foundation, dragged into street during New Orleans tornado
WGNO photographer Sam Packnett captured drone footage of Arabi, LA, which includes at least one house that was ripped from its foundation and moved into the street.
Tornado tears across field in Georgia before changing color as it spins
April 8 -- The southern United States has been bombarded with round after round of severe thunderstorms since mid-March, and one particular tornado spun up this week that was so photogenic that even veteran storm chasers were in awe. Storm Chaser Vince Waelti positioned himself in the perfect spot on...
TODAY.com
South faces major outbreak of severe weather including tornadoes
Heading into the weekend arrival of spring, over 21 million people will be affected by severe weather. Tornado watches take over a good portion of the Gulf Coast as well as severe thunderstorm watches into next week. TODAY’s Al Roker has your forecast.March 18, 2022.
CNBC
Amazon workers at a second Staten Island warehouse will vote to unionize in April
Amazon workers at a second warehouse on Staten Island will vote whether to join a union late next month. The election at the facility, known as LDJ5, will occur just a few weeks after another vote wraps up at a nearby Amazon warehouse on Staten Island. Amazon workers at a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amazon pulling out of plans to develop warehouse in Churchill Borough
CHURCHILL BOROUGH, Pa. — Amazon has announced that it’s pulling out of plans to develop a warehouse in the Churchill Borough at the George Westinghouse Research Park. In a statement, Amazon spokesperson Loni Monroe said,. “We weigh a variety of factors when deciding where to develop future sites...
KTVZ
As one union election at an Amazon warehouse ends, another is beginning
As a milestone union election at an Amazon warehouse in an Alabama city ends, a new one is set to begin at another Amazon warehouse in New York City. If either effort succeeds, it will mark the first US union in Amazon’s 27-year history. Beginning Friday, thousands of workers...
Virginia home listed for $800,000 in cash warns the new owner won't have any access to the lower level and can't even view it - because another person will be LIVING there with NO LEASE
An $800,000 home has hit the market in Fairfax, Virginia — and it comes with its very own squatter. The listing for the five-bedroom, three-bathroom house has baffled social media users with its bizarre warning that any buyer will have to agree to have someone living on the lower level — with no lease.
L&I cites Amazon for unsafe work practices at Kent warehouse
KENT, Wash. — Amazon is facing a serious violation and a $60,000 fine for knowingly putting workers at risk of injury at its fulfillment center in Kent, a news release from the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries said. An inspection at the warehouse found 10 of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Top 15 Sunday Amazon Deals: $6 T-Shirts from Hanes, Save $40 on Desk-Cycle Exercise Bikes
Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. This heavy-duty rooftop carrier doesn’t require a roof rack and it’ll make your road trip so much easier. Take...
