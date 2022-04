Hocevar on the first dirt race on the 2022 schedule: “Dirt racing has a lot of unknowns – anybody can be good on the right day, especially on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway. There are a lot of issues that you can run into that are specific to Bristol, such as the overheating issue we experienced last year. Our No. 42 Premier Security Solutions team ran really well at Knoxville last season and I’ve found success of my own in past dirt races. Hopefully our bad luck on the dirt is behind us and we can have a solid weekend fighting for that win that is out there for us.”

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO