RAW: NYC SUBWAY SHTG: SMOKE-FILLED SUBWAY CAR

NBC New York
14-Year-Old Boy Brutally Attacked in NYC Subway in Broad Daylight
A 14-year-old boy was attacked by a group of unknown individuals in a Brooklyn subway station last week -- a violent and frenzied assault that left him swollen and bruised in the middle of the afternoon, authorities say. Video of the 4 p.m. March 14 attack on the mezzanine of...
NY: MAN WHO SPOTTED SUBWAY SHTG SUSPECT SPEAKS
New Yorkers react to the arrest of the Brooklyn subway shooting suspect.
How police found and arrested NYC subway shooting suspect
CNN's Shimon Prokupecz describes how police located and arrested Frank James, the man suspected of shooting multiple passengers in a subway station in Brooklyn.
NYC SUBWAY SHOOTING- SEARCH FOR PERSON OF INTEREST
Authorities are searching for a person of interest in connection to the NYC subway shooting incident on Tuesday.
Man walking in between subway cars in Brooklyn falls, dies
A man walking in between cars of a moving train fell onto the subway tracks and died in Brooklyn on Sunday, according to officials.
Man Urinating on Subway Tracks in Astoria Fatally Struck by Train: NYPD
A man was fatally struck by a subway train in Astoria Thursday afternoon after slipping off the platform while urinating on the tracks. The 27-year-old victim fell in front of an R train at around 3:35 p.m. as it pulled into the 46th Street station, according to police. The NYPD...
10 People Shot In New York City Subway; NYPD Names Person Of Interest
Police were seeking Frank James, who is believed to have rented a U-Haul van linked to the Brooklyn attack. No one has been arrested.
Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb
The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
KESQ
Teen attacked by group inside subway station
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) — A group of about seven men are wanted for attacking a teenager in a train station in Brooklyn. The NYPD released surveillance video showing the group repeatedly punching the 14-year-old boy. It happened on Monday, March 14 at 3:57 a.m. on the mezzanine...
Massive fire snarls subway service in Flushing, Queens
NEW YORK -- Hundreds of first responders were called to a five-alarm fire in Queens on Thursday. It starting around 6 a.m. inside a commercial building along Main Street in Downtown Flushing.As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported, there is very little left of what were dozens of small shops inside the building.The sidewalk along Main Street was littered with water-soaked soot and debris. Despite the large-scale destruction, the worst was avoided."We have no reports of injuries, no reports of missing civilians at this time. But we expect this to be an extended operation," said FDNY Acting Chief Richard Blatus.The FDNY said...
Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation
A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
BET
Man Charged With Fatally Shooting His Former Girlfriend Outside Of Her Job
A man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend over an alleged domestic dispute. According to WABC-TV, Quay-Sean Hines, 30, is accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend, Amelia Laguerre, 33. On April 2, Nassau County Police claim Laguerre was leaving work in New Hyde Park, New York, Hines “came up behind her, shot at her ten times, strangled her nine times.”
Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 10 shot
A gunman filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and shot multiple people Tuesday, leaving wounded commuters bleeding on a Brooklyn platform as others ran screaming, authorities said. Police were still searching for the shooter.
iheart.com
Creepy Video Shows Scary Alarms Going Off In NYC Subway Station
Nolan seems to be walking down the platform alone as various alarms are going off in the station and a screen displaying train times glitches. While most people in the comments were questioning how he could be walking around so calmly while that was happening, a few pointed out that this could have something to do with a train that supposedly time travels called SCP-052.
Mayor Eric Adams responds to Brooklyn subway shooting: ‘We will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorised’
New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that the he would not allow the city to be terrorised amid a manhunt for a gunman wearing a gas mask who opened fire on a Brooklyn subway on Tuesday.The mayor addressed the city remotely after he had tested positive for Covid-19. He added that the city had not found any live explosive devices but the suspect detonated smoke bombs to “cause havoc.” “We will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorised, even by a single individual,” he said. The mayor said the New York Police Department was looking for the suspect, “and...
Woman Praised for Refusing To Switch Plane Seats With 'Rude' Mom and Child
"Sad to say but some parents think the fact they have kids entitles them to all kinds of special treatment," said one commenter.
buzzfeednews.com
A Police Officer Fatally Shot A Black Man In The Head While Kneeling On Top Of Him, Video Shows
A Michigan police officer fatally shot a Black man in the head while kneeling on his body after pulling him over for a traffic stop, video released by police on Wednesday showed. Patrick Lyoya, 26, was killed by a Grand Rapids police officer on the morning of April 4 after...
Brooklyn subway station shooting: 10 shot, 13 others injured, officials say
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Ten people were shot and 13 others were injured in a Brooklyn subway station attack Tuesday morning, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell confirmed at an NYPD presser Tuesday evening. On a northbound N train just before 8:25 a.m., a man put on a gas mask, pulled out two canisters and opened […]
13 shot in NYC separate from subway incident, including innocent woman killed in car in the Bronx
Police say 23-year-old Sally Ntim, believed to be an innocent bystander, was killed by a stray bullet while sitting in her car in the Bronx.
Mic
At least 16 people were injured in an NYC subway attack
On Tuesday morning, at least 16 people were injured in a shooting inside a New York City subway station. While many details about the shooting are still unconfirmed, a troubling narrative has emerged: As New Yorkers grapple with the shooting, many fear that media outlets and public officials alike will use it to promote calls for increased policing.
