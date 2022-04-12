ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Rabbits baseball team loses pitchers duel at Hooks

By Robert Delgiorno
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Rabbits baseball team lost a pitchers duel vs The Hooks Hornets Monday. The Hornets defeated the Atlanta Rabbits 2-1 in the district baseball game at Hooks. The game was moved up from Tuesday to Monday because of...

