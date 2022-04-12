Atlanta Rabbits baseball team loses pitchers duel at Hooks

BOSTON (CBS) — This is a day that Red Sox fans have been waiting for: the home opener at Fenway. Before the game, WBZ-TV talked to fans, who were both starting and carrying on traditions. “This is going to be his first home opener. This is Griffin, he’s so excited to be here, right,” said Derek Haimaidi of Abington. “Just Jackie Robinson Day and watching the Red Sox play and hopefully someone hits it over the Green Monster,” said Red Sox fan Ryan Bailey. Others were excited to carry on tradition. “This is maybe our 10th Opening Day. And I’ve been to maybe 40 of...

