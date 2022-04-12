ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Gen Z and Millennials Need Financial Advice, Too

By Tyrone Ross
CoinDesk
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUpcoming generations see their assets tied to their identity, so financial advice is personal. “I get that some advisers don't believe in [crypto]. But that doesn't mean that you don't learn about it,” says guest Treyton DeVore. AllStreet Wealth co-founders Treyton DeVore and Thomas Kopelman join...

www.coindesk.com

KOAT 7

Inflation Spike is First for Millennials and Gen Z-ers

The U.S. has seen at least four major spikes in inflation in the last hundred years. Soaring prices for housing, gas and groceries have stretched Americans' wallets -- and stress levels. For Gen Z-ers and millennials, many graduated into the Great Recession and lower starting salaries, the latest spike is complicating purchasing hopes even further. Soledad O'Brien talks with Linda Nazareth, economist, futurist and host of the podcast "Work and the Future."
BUSINESS
WTOK-TV

Gen Z considered the most financially illiterate generation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When it comes to understanding finances and money management, one generation is considered to be the least likely to understand it. That generation is Gen Z. A study done by George Washington University says Gen Z is considered to be the most financially illiterate, and some...
JACKSON, MS
Elite Daily

Debunking The Top Millennial And Gen Z Tax Myths

Whether you’re a seasoned pro or it’s your first time filing, the arrival of tax season can be far from welcome, and yet, the bad rap is mostly due to a few persistent misconceptions. To help you parse tax fact from tax fiction, the team at BDG Studios sat down with Lisa Greene-Lewis, a CPA and Tax Expert with TurboTax who’s been working with taxes for over 20 years, to help us make sense of it all.
INCOME TAX
hackernoon.com

Google Employees Consider Other Jobs Following Company's Return-to-Office Plans

Two out of three Google employees are unhappy with the internet giant’s plans to require many U.S. employees to work in the office about three days a week. Google said it would adopt a hybrid work model, which would require many Googlers to return to the office beginning the week of April 4. Remote work was the top response to a survey of 1,097 verified Google professionals in the US from the professional social network Blind. Google will restart its in-office amenities, including access to dining areas, fitness centers, game rooms and lounges.
BUSINESS
Hypebae

Gen Z and Millennials Prefer To Be Unemployed Than Be Unhappy at Work

A recent study by Randstad shows that Gen Z and millennials would rather quit their jobs than be unhappy at work. The survey, completed by 35,000 individuals in 34 markets, showed that employees’ attitudes towards work are seeing a significant change. 56% of employees aged from 18 to 24 answered that they would rather quit a job than work for a company that stops them from enjoying their lives. Gen Z (aged 18 to 24) and millennials (aged 25 to 34) ranked lifestyle and happiness to be the top priority, followed by the company’s values. 43% of respondents answered that they wouldn’t choose an employer with different social and environmental values, while 41% responded that they wouldn’t choose a workplace where diversity and inclusion are not promoted.
ECONOMY
Axios

Fintech offers solutions for Latinos without bank accounts

Financial tech companies are offering ways for Latinos who can’t get debit cards to make cashless transactions. Why it matters: Latinos are among the most unbanked (no account in the household) and underbanked (an account, but no access to services like loans) population groups in the U.S., government data shows.
ECONOMY
CandysDirt

Gen Z Is Less Convinced About the Importance of Homeownership, Study Finds

So, here comes a study that reveals the natural order of things: In terms of homeownership, younger people can’t afford what the more established older generation has done. Compounding it all are historically low inventory and skyrocketing prices. Younger generations seem to be facing two strikes before they can get the bats off their shoulders to take a swing.
REAL ESTATE
CBS News

Making money in the metaverse: Early adopters seek real-life fortunes in virtual world

Watch the CBS Reports documentary "Welcome to the Metaverse" in the video player above. It premieres on CBS News streaming Sunday, March 27, at 8 p.m., 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. ET. The metaverse has recently become a buzzword in the tech world and beyond. It represents a further migration from the real world to a digital reality, and it's also a place where users can own their virtual assets thanks to the blockchain. Blockchain, the underlying technology of cryptocurrency, is a digital ledger that records transactions and securely tracks digital assets.
MARKETS
Medical News Today

Is Gen Z more depressed?

The members of Generation Z — the group of people born after 1996 and before 2013 — are growing up alongside an increase in violence, sexual harassment and assault reports, and climate change concerns. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted both their daily lives and long-term plans and Gen...
MENTAL HEALTH
TechCrunch

A neobank for digital entrepreneurs, founded by a former Apple Card designer, just raised $5.3M

While running his own business — a service-based design agency — Sathyanesan quickly realized that banking options for a digital solopreneur were less than ideal. In his view, there were “amazing banking products” available for individuals, startups, small businesses and large corporations, but that the digital entrepreneur “has been left behind.”
SMALL BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Minority-Owned Businesses Just Got One More Funding Source

When one financial institution can't do it all, they partner with another to give their customers a bigger menu. OneUnited has partnered with Lendistry to provide minority-owned businesses with the loans they need. Business lending requires the tailored expertise that Lendistry is known for. Today, OneUnited Bank announced a partnership...
LOS ANGELES, CA

