Gen Z and Millennials Need Financial Advice, Too

A recent study by Randstad shows that Gen Z and millennials would rather quit their jobs than be unhappy at work. The survey, completed by 35,000 individuals in 34 markets, showed that employees’ attitudes towards work are seeing a significant change. 56% of employees aged from 18 to 24 answered that they would rather quit a job than work for a company that stops them from enjoying their lives. Gen Z (aged 18 to 24) and millennials (aged 25 to 34) ranked lifestyle and happiness to be the top priority, followed by the company’s values. 43% of respondents answered that they wouldn’t choose an employer with different social and environmental values, while 41% responded that they wouldn’t choose a workplace where diversity and inclusion are not promoted.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO