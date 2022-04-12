ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Scattered, strong to severe storms likely for North Texas today

By Anne Elise Parks, Deborah Gaines
 1 day ago
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Scattered, strong to severe storms are possible across North Texas beginning this afternoon and lasting into the evening. Models show the likelihood at 3 out of 5 on the severe weather...

Dallas, TX
