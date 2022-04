The weekend’s here with lots to do, see and know. First, plan ahead and order your Easter dinner from one of these local spots, then take yourself out to the ballgame for the Birmingham Baron’s Season Ppener against the Huntsville Trash Pandas on Friday, April 8. What should you do next? Find out below! will be ready from where to order your Easter meal. Time’s running out, so be sure to get those orders in stat!

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 6 DAYS AGO