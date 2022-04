SPRING CREEK – The Spring Creek Association’s effort to codify and begin enforcing home occupation regulations could see significant changes before it is finalized. The Committee of Architecture approved the first reading of a draft rule in a special meeting on March 28 and scheduled it for final approval on April 11. After several property owners raised questions, Monday’s agenda listed it as a non-action item and the panel heard two and a half hours of comments from concerned residents – including one of the SCA’s directors.

