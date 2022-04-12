ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Salmonella outbreak linked to Kinder chocolate products traced to buttermilk

Shropshire Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean health officials suspect the outbreak is related to a Belgian factory. European health officials investigating the salmonella outbreak linked to Kinder chocolate products have said they suspect it is related to buttermilk used in a Belgian factory. A “Rapid Outbreak Assessment” released by the European Food Safety Authority...

www.shropshirestar.com

