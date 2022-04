If you asked a fan of Errol Spence to pinpoint his strengths as a fighter, he or she might be hard pressed to come up with an answer. Spence is a gifted athlete with the ability to hurt any opponent but he’s not as fast as, say, Gary Russell Jr. or as powerful as Gervonta Davis. So what is it that has allowed him to remain unbeaten and climb the pound-for-pound lists?

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO