Baltimore, MD

Clark Wins 2022 Compton Crook Award

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWINNER: A Master of Djinn, P. Djèlí Clark (Tortdotcom) Assassin’s Orbit, John Appel (Solaris) The Councillor, E.J. Beaton (DAW) The Witch’s Heart, Genevieve Gornichec (Ace) We Have Always Been Here, Lena Nguyen (DAW) Nucleation, Kimberly...

The Atlantic

The Melville of American Painting

“I am not at all sure that I know what Americanism really is,” the art critic Elisabeth Luther Cary told readers of The New York Times in 1936, “but so the case stands: Americanism really is, and, in art, Winslow Homer is its great exemplar.” There was little disagreement. His very name seemed made for the job, half muscular Greek adventure, half fretful Yankee Calvinism (his parents were inspired by the Congregational pastor Hubbard Winslow). During his lifetime, he managed—not without strategizing—to be both popular with the hoi polloi and admired by his peers. After his death in 1910, his husky seafarers and oddly concrete ocean sprays were a bridge between old-fashioned storytelling pictures and the 20th-century preference for expressive form. In 1995, when the National Gallery of Art, in Washington, D.C., assembled a magisterial retrospective, Homer was still “America’s greatest and most national painter.” He gave us our best selves: Currier and Ives without the kitsch, modernism with a human face. To John Updike, he was simply “painting’s Melville.”
The Guardian

Elizabeth Finch by Julian Barnes review – a roman à clef with a key that’s hard to find

J — ulian Barnes has always enjoyed blurring the boundaries between fiction and nonfiction, writing novels that sound like works of history or criticism. His new novel, riddling to the point of reader-denying, devotes a third of its short length to a 50-page essay on historical views of the Roman emperor Julian the Apostate, who was thwarted in his attempt to ditch Christianity and return Rome to pagan worship.
The Guardian

Benedict Lombe wins theatre prize for play ‘celebrating Blackness in its fullness’

Benedict Lombe has won this year’s Susan Smith Blackburn prize for female, transgender and non-binary dramatists. In a special presentation at Shakespeare’s Globe in London on Monday night, Lombe was named the winner for her play, Lava, a memoir-monologue that travels from Mobutu’s Democratic Republic of the Congo via post-apartheid South Africa to modern-day London. It is the first time in the history of the award, established in 1978, that the prize has gone to a debut play.
