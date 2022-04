Many conspiracy theorists believe that the Area 51 Air Force base in Nevada is actually a secret research facility where the U.S. government is hiding aliens, UFOs, and other related technology. Although the Air Force authorities have rejected these claims several times, the alien conspiracy theories about Area 51 have only gained popularity over the years. Now the big question is: who’s telling the truth, the government or the conspiracy theorists?

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 11 DAYS AGO