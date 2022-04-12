ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Dealing with undisclosed issue

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Orlov (undisclosed) is considered questionable for Tuesday's game versus Philadelphia,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Evgeni Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-checking Borowiecki

The NHL suspended Penguins star Evgeni Malkin a whopping four games for cross-checking Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki. Watch the video explanation above for more on why the NHL suspended Malkin for four games. Evgeni Malkin suspended 4 game(s) for cross-checking Mark Borowiecki. This marks the second time the NHL suspended...
NHL
Yardbarker

Watch: Sidney Crosby Notches 1,400th Point In Penguins OT Win

Sidney Crosby became the 22nd player to score 1,400 points in NHL history on his overtime game-winner for the Penguins on Sunday. On Sunday, Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby became just the 22nd player to tally 1,400 career points moving him ahead of Hall of Famer, Jarri Kurri. He trails Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin by three points.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh visits New York after overtime victory

NEW YORK — The New York Islanders host Pittsburgh after the Penguins knocked off Nashville 3-2 in overtime. The Islanders are 12-6-2 against opponents from the Metropolitan. New York is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 28.9 shots per game. The Penguins are 12-8-2 against opponents in the Metropolitan....
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sam Gagner hopes to stay with Detroit Red Wings

In a conversation with Ansar Khan of Michigan Live, Sam Gagner made clear his desire to stay with the Detroit Red Wings, hoping to win with them long term. Gagner discussed how much he has enjoyed his time with Detroit and being able to settle in with a team, as well as a defined role, and his belief that the Red Wings could soon become a winner, which he wants to be a part of.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitals#Flyers
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Rangers vs. Flyers prediction, odds, pick and more – 4/13/2022

The New York Rangers are stuck with 100 points, but they have a golden opportunity to get over the hundred-point mark later tonight when they go up against the struggling Philadelphia Flyers, who are virtually out of playoff contention. The Flyers are fresh off a forgettable loss to the Washington Capitals. Will the Rangers add to the headaches of Philadelphia? Or will the Flyers dig deep enough to score an upset over a division rival? With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NHL odds series, which includes our Rangers-Flyers prediction, odds, and pick we have laid out below.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders vs Penguins

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (33-29-9) VS PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (42-22-10) 7:30 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. The New York Islanders return home after five straight games on the road, seeking a win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night at UBS Arena. The Islanders fell to the St. Louis...
ELMONT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Reese’s Remarks: Despite Loss vs Ducks, Flyers Stay Productive

A lot happened over the weekend with the Philadelphia Flyers. For starters, we celebrated 50 years of Lou Nolan! The legendary public address announcer was nearly inducted into the franchise Hall of Fame earlier this season. Following the celebration, the Flyers hosted the Anaheim Ducks. An abysmal second period soured...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Set for hearing with league

Malkin will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Monday for a cross-check on Predators Mark Borowiecki. Malkin should be expected to miss several games considering he cross-checked Borowiecki in the face. In 37 games back from a knee injury, the 35-year-old center racked up 17 goals and 20 assists for a point-per-game pace. Without Malkin in the lineup, Pittsburgh will likely shift Jeff Carter to the second line, which should bolster his fantasy value.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Nets' Seth Curry: Probable for play-in tournament

Nets head coach Steve Nash said Monday that Curry (ankle) is probable for Tuesday's play-in matchup against the Cavaliers, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports. Curry sat out Sunday's regular-season finale, but his absence was presumably precautionary. The sharpshooter has admitted he'll have to deal with the ongoing issue for the remainder of the season, but when available, he's been a reliable producer. Since joining the Nets, Curry has averaged 14.9 points on 49.3 percent shooting from the field and 46.8 percent from three.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Braves' Max Fried: Drilled by comebacker in start

Fried was removed midway through the sixth inning of his start Wednesday against the Nationals, shortly after being struck in the right leg by a Nelson Cruz comebacker to the mound, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. He covered 5.1 frames in the outing and gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits and no walks while striking out four.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Connor Brogdon: Sent to Triple-A

Brogdon was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Brogdon surrendered two runs over two-thirds of an inning during Wednesday's loss, and he'll head down to the minors in favor of a fresh arm. He had a 3.43 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 50:18 K:BB over 57.2 innings for Philadelphia last season and is likely to rejoin the big-league club before too long.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Sitting for first time

Rodriguez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. After Jarred Kelenic received a day off in Monday's series finale in Minnesota, Rodriguez will take a seat for the first time this season as the Mariners kick off a three-game set in Chicago. The 21-year-old came away with his first career stolen base in Monday's 4-0 loss, but he's otherwise had a rough introduction to the majors. Through four games, Rodriguez has gone 1-for-14 with one walk against seven strikeouts.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Won't start Wednesday

Tucker is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs. Tucker will take a seat for the second time in the Pirates' five games to open the season while Hoy Park picks up a start in right field. At least until Pittsburgh returns Anthony Alford (wrist) from the injured list, Tucker should have a clear path to a near-everyday role, but he's not provided much fantasy value at the moment. Over his three starts, Tucker has gone hitless in 10 at-bats.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Albert Pujols: On bench for third straight

Pujols is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Pujols was deployed as the Cardinals' designated hitter in Thursday's season-opening win, but the starting assignment appeared to be mostly ceremonial while he donned a St. Louis uniform for the first time since the 2011 campaign. He'll now be on the bench for the third game in a row, as manager Oliver Marmol goes with Lars Nootbaar as the team's DH. Pujols' future starting opportunities will likely be limited mostly to left-handed pitching.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy