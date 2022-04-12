ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Expected to start Tuesday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Sorokin was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate and is expected to start...

www.cbssports.com

NESN

Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell Won't Start Monday vs. Sabres

The Toronto Maple Leafs will take on the lowly Buffalo Sabres without their number one goalie starting between the pipes on Monday night as Jack Campbell gives way for Erik Kallgren. Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said Campbell was still a “little below 100%,” so Toronto will choose to give...
BUFFALO, NY
9&10 News

Detroit hosts Ottawa after Vrana’s 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (26-40-6, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Detroit Red Wings (28-34-10, fifth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts the Ottawa Senators after Jakub Vrana scored two goals in the Red Wings’ 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets. The Red Wings are 7-11-3 against division opponents. Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Islanders' Anders Lee: Goalless drought continues

Lee failed to light the lamp for a ninth straight contest in the Islanders' 5-4 shootout win over the Penguins on Tuesday. Overall, Lee has had a solid season with 25 goals and 41 points in 66 games. If Lee can score five more goals in the last 10 games for the Isles, it would be the first time he had hit the 30+ goal mark since the 2017-18 season when he scored 40 times. Lee has also been moved off a line with Mathew Barzal but has been playing with Brock Nelson as his center. Nelson has had a huge season for the Isles with a career-high 33 goals in 63 games.
ELMONT, NY
3 Takeaways: Sorokin Steps Up in Shootout Win

Ilya Sorokin stops career-high 43 shots, as Isles outlast Penguins in shootout. It's not often that the first star of a 5-4 game is a goaltender, but that was the case on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin earned first star of the game honors after stopping a career-high 43 shots -...
NHL
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Rangers vs. Flyers prediction, odds, pick and more – 4/13/2022

The New York Rangers are stuck with 100 points, but they have a golden opportunity to get over the hundred-point mark later tonight when they go up against the struggling Philadelphia Flyers, who are virtually out of playoff contention. The Flyers are fresh off a forgettable loss to the Washington Capitals. Will the Rangers add to the headaches of Philadelphia? Or will the Flyers dig deep enough to score an upset over a division rival? With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NHL odds series, which includes our Rangers-Flyers prediction, odds, and pick we have laid out below.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Red Wings sign goaltender Magnus Hellberg to one-year deal

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today signed goaltender Magnus Hellberg to a one-year contract. Hellberg, 31, spent the 2021-22 season with Sochi HC of the Kontinental Hockey League, posting a 2.42 goals-against average, 0.917 save percentage and five shutouts in 37 games. The 6-foot-6, 209-pound netminder has suited up the last five seasons in the KHL for Kunlun Red Star (2017-18), St. Petersburg SKA (2018-21) and Sochi, recording an 81-64-14 record in 169 appearances. A native of Uppsala, Sweden, Hellberg also represented his country at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, appearing in two games and posting a 1-0-1 record, along with a 2.46 goals-against average and a 0.933 save percentage. Additionally, Hellberg played for Team Sweden at the 2018 IIHF World Championship and posted a 3-0-0 record in three starts en route to helping his country win the gold medal.
DETROIT, MI
97.3 ESPN

Hart, Atkinson Hurt as Flyers Get Routed by Capitals

As the first period progresses, injury was added to insult. The Flyers had allowed three goals in the first 14 minutes to fall behind 3-1, then lost two players for the remainder of the game, including their goaltender following the first. The 40 minutes that followed were ugly. The Flyers...
WASHINGTON, DC
Ilya Sorokin
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders vs Penguins

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (33-29-9) VS PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (42-22-10) 7:30 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. The New York Islanders return home after five straight games on the road, seeking a win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night at UBS Arena. The Islanders fell to the St. Louis...
ELMONT, NY
CBS Sports

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Set for hearing with league

Malkin will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Monday for a cross-check on Predators Mark Borowiecki. Malkin should be expected to miss several games considering he cross-checked Borowiecki in the face. In 37 games back from a knee injury, the 35-year-old center racked up 17 goals and 20 assists for a point-per-game pace. Without Malkin in the lineup, Pittsburgh will likely shift Jeff Carter to the second line, which should bolster his fantasy value.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Sitting Monday

Arozarena will sit Monday against Oakland, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Arozarena started all three games in the opening series against the Orioles, grabbing three hits. The Rays will turn to their depth throughout the season to give the regulars plenty of rest, however, and it's Arozarena's turn to sit this time around. Josh Lowe will get the start in left field.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Blake Snell: Slated to land on IL

Snell (groin) will be placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Snell was scratched from his scheduled start against the Diamondbacks on Sunday due to groin tightness. Although the southpaw said that the issue is "way more minor" than the groin injury that forced him to miss time late in the 2022 season, he'll still be forced to spend time on the 10-day IL. The move will likely be backdated by a few days, but it's not yet clear when Snell will be able to return to game action.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Out of Tuesday's lineup

Profar is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Giants. Profar has started four of the first five games of the season and is 5-for-14 with two homers, three walks, seven RBI and two runs, but he'll take a seat for Tuesday's contest. Matt Beaty will man left field for the Friars.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Nets' Seth Curry: Probable for play-in tournament

Nets head coach Steve Nash said Monday that Curry (ankle) is probable for Tuesday's play-in matchup against the Cavaliers, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports. Curry sat out Sunday's regular-season finale, but his absence was presumably precautionary. The sharpshooter has admitted he'll have to deal with the ongoing issue for the remainder of the season, but when available, he's been a reliable producer. Since joining the Nets, Curry has averaged 14.9 points on 49.3 percent shooting from the field and 46.8 percent from three.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Won't start Wednesday

Tucker is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs. Tucker will take a seat for the second time in the Pirates' five games to open the season while Hoy Park picks up a start in right field. At least until Pittsburgh returns Anthony Alford (wrist) from the injured list, Tucker should have a clear path to a near-everyday role, but he's not provided much fantasy value at the moment. Over his three starts, Tucker has gone hitless in 10 at-bats.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Padres' Austin Adams: Exits with injury

Adams was removed from Tuesday's game against the Giants with an apparent injury, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Adams delivered 1.1 scoreless frames out of the bullpen before leaving the field with the training staff during the fifth inning. The specifics of the issue are unclear, and the 30-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Sitting for first time

Rodriguez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. After Jarred Kelenic received a day off in Monday's series finale in Minnesota, Rodriguez will take a seat for the first time this season as the Mariners kick off a three-game set in Chicago. The 21-year-old came away with his first career stolen base in Monday's 4-0 loss, but he's otherwise had a rough introduction to the majors. Through four games, Rodriguez has gone 1-for-14 with one walk against seven strikeouts.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Braves' Max Fried: Drilled by comebacker in start

Fried was removed midway through the sixth inning of his start Wednesday against the Nationals, shortly after being struck in the right leg by a Nelson Cruz comebacker to the mound, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. He covered 5.1 frames in the outing and gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits and no walks while striking out four.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Connor Brogdon: Sent to Triple-A

Brogdon was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Brogdon surrendered two runs over two-thirds of an inning during Wednesday's loss, and he'll head down to the minors in favor of a fresh arm. He had a 3.43 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 50:18 K:BB over 57.2 innings for Philadelphia last season and is likely to rejoin the big-league club before too long.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

