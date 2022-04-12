Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Expected to start Tuesday

Lee failed to light the lamp for a ninth straight contest in the Islanders' 5-4 shootout win over the Penguins on Tuesday. Overall, Lee has had a solid season with 25 goals and 41 points in 66 games. If Lee can score five more goals in the last 10 games for the Isles, it would be the first time he had hit the 30+ goal mark since the 2017-18 season when he scored 40 times. Lee has also been moved off a line with Mathew Barzal but has been playing with Brock Nelson as his center. Nelson has had a huge season for the Isles with a career-high 33 goals in 63 games.

ELMONT, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO