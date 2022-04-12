Blackhawks' Alec Regula: Promoted to top level

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today signed goaltender Magnus Hellberg to a one-year contract. Hellberg, 31, spent the 2021-22 season with Sochi HC of the Kontinental Hockey League, posting a 2.42 goals-against average, 0.917 save percentage and five shutouts in 37 games. The 6-foot-6, 209-pound netminder has suited up the last five seasons in the KHL for Kunlun Red Star (2017-18), St. Petersburg SKA (2018-21) and Sochi, recording an 81-64-14 record in 169 appearances. A native of Uppsala, Sweden, Hellberg also represented his country at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, appearing in two games and posting a 1-0-1 record, along with a 2.46 goals-against average and a 0.933 save percentage. Additionally, Hellberg played for Team Sweden at the 2018 IIHF World Championship and posted a 3-0-0 record in three starts en route to helping his country win the gold medal.

