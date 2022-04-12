ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Blackhawks' Alec Regula: Promoted to top level

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Regula was promoted from AHL Rockford on Tuesday,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Detroit hosts Ottawa after Vrana’s 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (26-40-6, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Detroit Red Wings (28-34-10, fifth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts the Ottawa Senators after Jakub Vrana scored two goals in the Red Wings’ 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets. The Red Wings are 7-11-3 against division opponents. Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

LA Kings @ Chicago Blackhawks: How to Watch

Watch: KCOP-13 Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Blackhawks: 24 - 37 - 11 (59 pts) Kings: 38 - 26 - 10 (86 pts) 1. Calgary Flames: 97 points (72 GP) 2. Edmonton Oilers: 90 points (73 GP) 3. LA Kings: 86 points (74 GP) --------------------------------------------------------- 4. Vegas Golden...
NHL
NHL

Red Wings sign goaltender Magnus Hellberg to one-year deal

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today signed goaltender Magnus Hellberg to a one-year contract. Hellberg, 31, spent the 2021-22 season with Sochi HC of the Kontinental Hockey League, posting a 2.42 goals-against average, 0.917 save percentage and five shutouts in 37 games. The 6-foot-6, 209-pound netminder has suited up the last five seasons in the KHL for Kunlun Red Star (2017-18), St. Petersburg SKA (2018-21) and Sochi, recording an 81-64-14 record in 169 appearances. A native of Uppsala, Sweden, Hellberg also represented his country at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, appearing in two games and posting a 1-0-1 record, along with a 2.46 goals-against average and a 0.933 save percentage. Additionally, Hellberg played for Team Sweden at the 2018 IIHF World Championship and posted a 3-0-0 record in three starts en route to helping his country win the gold medal.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Rockford, IL
NHL

Power helps Sabres defeat Maple Leafs in NHL debut

TORONTO -- Owen Power helped the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in his NHL debut at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. Power, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, was plus-2 in 19:28 of ice time. He signed a three-year, entry level contract with the Sabres on Friday after completing his sophomore season with the University of Michigan, where he had 32 points (three goals, 29 assists) in 33 games.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Kings on Pride Night at the United Center

Chicago, LA meet for first of two tilts in 10-day stretch. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN 720 AM & TUDN 1200 AM (Spanish) | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks and Los Angeles Kings meet for the second time this season on Tuesday night at the United Center, the first of two meetings in a span of 10 days as the season winds down.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ahl Rockford#Kings
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Wednesday Weekly: Learn to Fly

Welcome back to Detroit Red Wings Wednesday Weekly! In this weekly column, we will take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Set for hearing with league

Malkin will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Monday for a cross-check on Predators Mark Borowiecki. Malkin should be expected to miss several games considering he cross-checked Borowiecki in the face. In 37 games back from a knee injury, the 35-year-old center racked up 17 goals and 20 assists for a point-per-game pace. Without Malkin in the lineup, Pittsburgh will likely shift Jeff Carter to the second line, which should bolster his fantasy value.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Reaches 60-assist mark

Kane notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Stars. Kane's pair of helpers came in the first period as he set up goals by Philipp Kurashev and Jonathan Toews. This ended a bit of a quiet stretch for Kane, who has just one goal in his last previous four outings. The 33-year-old winger is up to 22 tallies, 60 assists, 29 power-play points, 251 shots on net and a minus-18 rating through 68 contests this season.
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Stars’ 6-4 Win Over the Chicago Blackhawks

The Dallas Stars found a way to earn a much-needed 6-4 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night at the United Center. While the game was FAR from perfect and turned into a wild back-and-forth contest, Dallas will shrug it off and take the two points home to Big D.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

Reflecting on Blackhawks’ Pat Foley & His Broadcasting Career

After Thursday’s contest, Chicago Blackhawks games will sound very different from what they have for the past 41 years. Last June, the organization announced that longtime TV play-by-play voice Pat Foley will step down from his role at the end of the 2021-22 regular season, and Thursday’s game against the San Jose Sharks is set to be his final one in the booth.
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

San Jose Sharks News & Rumors: Wilson, Dahlen, Bordeleau

In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, Doug Wilson is stepping down as general manager due to health concerns. In other news, Jonathan Dahlen’s agent recently denied rumors that his client is looking to return to Sweden for the 2022-23 season, and is hoping to sign an extension in the near future. Meanwhile, the organization did just make a signing, as they announced that prospect Thomas Bordeleau will join the San Jose Barracuda on an amateur tryout agreement (ATO).
SAN JOSE, CA
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks Bytes: Hossa, Oduya, Foley & More

Welcome to the April edition of Blackhawks Bytes, a series featuring quotes and comments from players, coaches, management, journalists and fans alike concerning everything Chicago Blackhawks. The purpose of this ongoing column is to capture a slice of the existing outlook, attitudes and culture surrounding the team throughout the 2021-22 season. Please join me as we have some fun with the everyday, albeit fascinating aspect of human nature; the power of words.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy