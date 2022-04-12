ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TX

On the Run seeks your help in finding a man accused of assaulting a peace officer

By KFDM/FOX4
KFDM-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKFDM and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are teaming up for...

kfdm.com

ValleyCentral

Brothers arrested after assault at HEB

ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two brothers were arrested for an aggravated assault that occurred at an HEB. Enrique Amado Guzman, 32, and Tomas Lee Guzman, 27, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, according to a release from Elsa PD. The brothers, who are from La Villa, were […]
ELSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD arrests man accused of kidnapping, stalking, assault

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Earlier this week, the Midland Police Department arrested a man accused of assaulting, stalking, and kidnapping his estranged wife. Uriel Hernandez Rodriguez has been charged with Aggravated Kidnapping, Continuous Violence Against the Family, and Stalking. On March 15, an officer with MPD responded to the Midland Park Mall to investigate a disturbance. […]
MIDLAND, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
ValleyCentral

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez, and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to public records, the three are all charged with […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
NewsOne

White Man Fatally Beats Black Neighbor With Shovel

Morgan Daniel Barnhill is accused of beating and killing his Black neighbor, Etienne Murray, with a shovel and a pipe. Barnhill told the police he did it because he believed his victim to be a burglar breaking into his shed, but that story quickly fell apart.
MOBILE, AL
ABC Big 2 News

Shower argument leads to arrest

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he assaulted his girlfriend earlier this week. Edmundo Cobos III, 20, has been charged with Assault by Strangulation.  According to an arrest affidavit, around 8:15 p.m. on April 4, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment in the 5000 block […]
ODESSA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Jury Trial Day 2 Reveals Gruesome Details of How Carlos Galvan was Killed

SAN ANGELO, TX – The second day of the state vs Nathanial Gonzalez's manslaughter trial was filled with witness statements from detectives with the San Angelo Police Department. Gonzalez, 21, of San Angelo, is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Carlos Galvan. To catch up on what happened on...
SAN ANGELO, TX
People

Utah Man Allegedly Terrorized Girlfriend, Her Son for Days Before Violent Incident That Landed Him in Jail

Authorities in Utah have arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly started stabbing his girlfriend in the face and chest as police cars were arriving outside their home. Online court records accessed by PEOPLE indicate that on Tuesday, Charles Oshodi was formally charged with aggravated kidnapping, child kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, assault on a police officer, and aggravated assault — all felonies.
UTAH STATE
KLTV

Man pleads guilty in 2 slayings, string of rapes in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Prosecutors say a man who pleaded guilty to killing two women and committing a string of rapes in Texas has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The Tarrant County district attorney’s office said 28-year-old Reginald Kimbro pleaded guilty Friday in...
FORT WORTH, TX
KHOU

'She was a beautiful person': UTMB NICU nurse from Galveston shot and killed on Gulf Freeway

LA MARQUE, Texas — A woman found shot to death in her car on the Gulf Freeway has been identified as 42-year-old Patrina Compton from Galveston. The UTMB NICU nurse was shot around 3 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of I-45 near Mac McGaffey Highland Bayou Park, according to the La Marque Police Department. She had been shot multiple times and her car was full of bullet holes.
LA MARQUE, TX
KFDM-TV

West Brook student taken into custody on campus; firearm confiscated

BEAUMONT - BISD Police, with assistance from the Beaumont Police Department, took a student into custody and confiscated a firearm on the campus of West Brook High School this morning, according to a statement by principal Nicholas Phillips. Administrators locked down the campus and students were ordered to shelter in...
BEAUMONT, TX
People

Houston Worker Accused of Fatally Shooting Supervisor in the Head Is Arrested

A Texas worker accused of fatally shooting his supervisor was arrested and taken into custody Wednesday, the Houston Police Department confirmed. In a press conference held shortly after the homicide, officials with the HPD shared the tragedy unfolded before noon on the 10th floor of a building at Greenway Plaza in Houston where the unidentified suspect and victim both worked.
HOUSTON, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Man to Face the Death Penalty in 2021 Murder

SAN ANGELO, TX – 51st District Attorney Allison Palmer filed a motion in court last week confirming that the state will seek the death penalty against a San Angelo man accused of murder at the Nueva Vista apartments. According to court documents, on Mar. 23, Palmer submitted a notice to the court stating intention to seek the death penalty against 23-year-old David Rodriguez. "The State hereby provides formal, written notice of the Court and the Defendant that the State intends to seek the death penalty in the event of conviction in the above-styled cause," stated the notice. Rodriguez is…
SAN ANGELO, TX
BET

Man Charged With Fatally Shooting His Former Girlfriend Outside Of Her Job

A man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend over an alleged domestic dispute. According to WABC-TV, Quay-Sean Hines, 30, is accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend, Amelia Laguerre, 33. On April 2, Nassau County Police claim Laguerre was leaving work in New Hyde Park, New York, Hines “came up behind her, shot at her ten times, strangled her nine times.”
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
KFDM-TV

Woman killed after crashing head-on into jackknifed 18 wheeler

BEAUMONT — BEAUMONT - 67-year-old Emma Brooks of Bastrop, LA, died after she crashed head-on into the cab of an 18 wheeler that jackknifed and jumped the concrete barrier on I-10 West near downtown Beaumont. Beaumont Police, Fire and EMS responded to the crash Monday morning in the 800...
BEAUMONT, TX

