The Bataan Death March was an atrocity perpetrated by the Imperial Japanese Army on Allied POWs in the Philippine Commonwealth from April 9 until April 15, 1942. In the aftermath of Japan's invasion of the Philippines on Dec. 8, 1941 — the day after the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor — the American and Filipino defenders that formed U.S.A.F.F.E., or the United States Armed Forces in the Far East, fought on in the Bataan Peninsula for three months but surrendered in the first week of April.

MILITARY ・ 13 DAYS AGO