The NBA's hottest team is the Boston Celtics, who have the No. 2 seed in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. The Celtics are set to face the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the playoffs for the second straight season, but with the seeding flipped. Jayson Tatum has emerged as an All-NBA player while Marcus Smart is the leading candidate to win Defensive Player of the Year this season. However, the team will be without big man Robert Williams for at least part of the series as he recovers from knee surgery last season.

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO