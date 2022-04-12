ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Padres fans can get a free taco from Rubio’s Coastal Grill

By Dillon Davis
 1 day ago

SAN DIEGO – The stolen base arguably has become one of baseball’s lost artforms . If the Padres happen to find it this season, supporters of the ballclub will be rewarded handsomely.

For every San Diego successful steal in 2022, fans will be able to get a free à la carte taco the following day with any purchase from Rubio’s Coastal Grill, the brand announced Tuesday. The deal can be redeemed at any Rubio’s location in Southern California and can be done in person or when ordering online or through the restaurant’s app.

Baseball is back, and Padres beer cans are too

In a statement, Rubio’s co-founder Ralph Rubio said the restaurant chain is “all in” on feeding Padres fans.

“Rubio’s got its start in San Diego and has been involved in the community for 39 years,” he said. “We’re excited to cheer on the Padres this season, and to celebrate every stolen base with free tacos.”

Fans ordering online can use the code “GOPADRES” to cash in on the free taco offer, the chain said.

Last season, the Padres led the National League with 110 total steals. Five Friars finished with double-digit steals in 2021: franchise star Fernando Tatis Jr. (25 steals), outfielders Tommy Pham (14) and Trent Grisham (13), All-Star third baseman Manny Machado (12) and outfielder Jurickson Profar (10).

Only five games into 2022, it’s difficult to know if San Diego will be as aggressive on the basepaths this year. Tatis likely is out until June with a broken wrist while Pham now is with the Cincinnati Reds.

San Diego-designed ‘MLB the Show 22’ now available

Two steals have been recorded so far this year by Machado and infielder Ha-Seong Kim, respectively.

Mouth watering yet? Scope out the Rubio’s menu here to find your future free taco.

