Cell Phones

Tech Experts Agree: This Is The Best iPhone Setting To Turn Off If You Want To Preserve Battery Life

By Lisa Cupido
 1 day ago

Let’s talk about what your iPhone battery isn’t doing lately: holding a charge . If your phone is struggling to maintain its charge for longer than a few hours, it may be time to make a few simple changes that can result in a better overall iPhone experience. Where to start? Tech Expert Rahul Vij, CEO of WebSpero Solutions , is just one of many experts who say there’s one specific setting you should change if your iPhone is always dying.

Low Power Mode

The Low Power Mode setting on your phone is there to be your friend — but many iPhone users aren’t even aware of what it can do and how it can save your device from prematurely losing its charge.

“The one setting you should change if your iPhone is always dying is to keep it on Low Power Mode when your battery is low,” Vij says. “Then it will help your battery to last longer. The iPhone will use the battery for its necessary functioning and help you save it from switching off. By doing so, unnecessary notifications, visual and graphic effects, live wallpapers, any backups running in the background are paused, screen brightness is decreased, and automatic system updates and downloads are held back. The advantage of Low Power Mode is that it automatically turns off when the battery is charged to 80%.”

The battery life of your iPhone can also be saved by disabling Background App Refresh altogether, suggests Ellie Walters, CEO of FindPeopleFaster .  “Open iPhone's "Settings' ' menu, click on "General," and choose "Background App Refresh,” Walters says. “Press "Background App Refresh" and select "Off." The main function of Background App Refresh is to allow suspended apps to check for updates when they are running in the background. So next time when you visit that app, it will be automatically updated with the latest information. Once you disable Background App Refresh, the background apps that consume a lot of your battery life won’t get updated automatically and will refresh less often.”


These two simple changes can make a world of difference in the way your phone stays charged and operates.

