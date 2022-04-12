GAS PRICES CONTINUE TO TREND DOWNWARD

Several states are implementing tax cuts for gasoline prices to help ease the pain at the pump. Connecticut, Maryland, and Georgia have already implemented temporary tax cuts. Ohio, West Virginia, New York, and New Jersey are considering doing likewise. What we know will happen in some states. Connecticut has a...
Gas prices have climbed to all-time highs this month. After climbing throughout 2021, fuel prices ignited further in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. And the trend shows little sign of abating. In fact, prices have passed the $5-a-gallon mark in three states — two of which recorded record-high prices today — and a handful of other states may be poised to crack that barrier soon.
DETROIT (AP) — Any motorist who has had to fill up lately could be forgiven for wincing in disbelief. Fueled largely by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, gas prices worldwide have skyrocketed. In the U.S., they’ve reached record highs above $4.30 a gallon. That’s 50%, or $1.43 per gallon,...
Pumping gasPhoto by Erik McLean (Creative Commons) As gas prices continue to rise, you're probably wondering what can President Biden do about gas prices?. About a month ago, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that “all options remain on the table” when it comes to finding ways to bring down gas prices. (source)
Gas prices fell again Tuesday as the price of oil dropped below $100 a barrel. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline slipped to $4.316 as of Tuesday, as oil prices retreated, according to AAA. On Friday, prices hit a record high of $4.33 per gallon. Oil closed at $96.44 per barrel.
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices declined again in New Jersey and around the nation amid plans for the release of more oil from the federal Strategic Petroleum Reserve. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.12, down six cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.90 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
Motorists are feeling less pain at the pump amid a slide in gas prices from their record highs in March. With the U.S. and other nations unleashing more oil from emergency supplies, it's possible that the per-gallon price could continue its decline, experts say. After hitting a record $4.33 on...
Prices at the gas pump have continued to decline, with the average price falling below $4 "in much of the country," according to AAA. AAA cited falling oil prices for the recent slip in pump prices. The cost of oil accounts for 50% of what consumers pay at the pump.
UNDATED -- Gas prices continue to slowly fall. Gas Buddy says average gas prices in Minnesota have fallen 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.83. Prices in Minnesota are 13.3 cents lower than a month ago. The national average price of gas has fallen 7.5 cents per...
American travelers are expected to hit the open road by the tens of millions this summer, so this is some news they could probably do without: Gas prices, when adjusted for inflation, are expected to average $3.84 a gallon for regular this summer, the highest level since 2014, according to estimates released Tuesday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, an independent research organization.
In his latest bid to bring down inflation and gas prices, President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that the Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver allowing the sale of a 15% ethanol blend in the summer months. The E15 blend is normally prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because it can add to smog in hot weather.
Comments / 0