On March 2, Sedalia Police responded to 1011 S. Harrison Ave. for a report of gunshots heard by residents in the area. Upon officers arriving and thoroughly canvassing the area, bullet casings were located in the alley behind the home and bullet holes were located in a neighbor’s vehicle and privacy fence. Contact was attempted at 1011 S. Harrison Ave., but no one would come out to speak with officers.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 19 DAYS AGO