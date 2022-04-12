Boeing Picks Spirit AeroSystems To Support B-52 Commercial Engine Replacement Program
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) received a contract award from Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) to provide engine pylons and nacelles for...www.benzinga.com
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) received a contract award from Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) to provide engine pylons and nacelles for...www.benzinga.com
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0