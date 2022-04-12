ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boeing Picks Spirit AeroSystems To Support B-52 Commercial Engine Replacement Program

By Akanksha Bakshi
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) received a contract award from Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) to provide engine pylons and nacelles for...

Wichita Eagle

Boeing looks to Spirit for B-52 engine upgrades to keep bombers flying

Boeing has selected Spirit Aerosystems to provide engine parts for a round of upgrades that will help keep B-52 bombers in the sky through at least 2050. Spirit will provide engine pylons and nacelle assemblies for the Boeing effort, which aims to replace 608 engines on the U.S. Air Force fleet of 76 B-52H Stratofortress planes.
WICHITA, KS
UPDATE: Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems shares slide following news of China plane crash involving a Boeing aircraft

The Boeing Co. shares BA, +3.04% fell 4.8% Monday, after a Chinese airline with 133 people on board crashed in the southern province of Guangxi. Chinese broadcaster CCTV said the accident involved a China Eastern Airlines Boeing and occurred near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county, the Associated Press reported. There was no immediate information available on numbers of dead and injured. The news also sent shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.
