Dutchess County, NY Tax Foreclosure Auction Info For April 2022

WEST ORANGE, N.J. -- Seventeen months after New Jersey voted to legalize recreational marijuana, the state's long awaited marketplace finally got the green light.The Cannabis Regulatory Commission approved seven medical marijuana dispensaries to start selling pot to any adult who wants it, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Monday. "Over the last year, we have hit several milestones, and they've all been critical to getting us to this point," said Jeff Brown, executive director of the Cannabis Regulatory Commission. Just three weeks ago, the commission rejected applications from the same medical dispensaries, worried patients would be hit with exorbitant prices if supply could not...
