Live Blog: Attack in Brooklyn, NY, Subway Station

7:20 pm

New York City Police released a photo and description of a person of interest in connection with the shooting at a Brooklyn subway

6:30 pm

Authorities have reportedly identified a suspect in the attack on a Brooklyn subway platform. A credit card found at the scene has been linked to a U-Haul van which has been located in Brooklyn, CNN reported, citing unnamed law enforcement officials.

A press briefing update on the investigation is expected later this evening.

2:00 pm

A Glock 9mm and 3 magazines were found, ABC Channel 7 reported. The gun apparently jammed, the station reported.

1:12 pm

No working cameras were at the subway station in question, reports say.

1:04 pm

ABC Channel 7 reported that the suspect used a .380 caliber handgun in the shooting.

Officials said that 10 people had been shot. Five of them are in critical condition. Injuries don't appear to be life-threatening.

12:25 pm

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul joined NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and acting FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh at a news conference to offer more information on Tuesday morning's shooting.

Officials said a male wearing a green construction vest put on a gas mask as the subway train pulled into the 36th Street station.

The suspect then pulled a cannister from his bag and that cannister filled the subway car with smoke. After doing this he began firing indiscriminately on the train.

Authorities described the suspect as a black male, 5'5'' with a heavy build. The suspect is still at large.

The FDNY says that 10 people were shot, and another six were injured. Five of the victims are in critical but stable condition.

Six non-gunshot victims suffered from smoke inhalation and shrapnel, as well as panic-induced injuries.

-------------------------

Over a dozen people have been injured in a mass shooting in a New York City subway station on Tuesday morning just before 8:30 a.m.

Multiple reports say two of the victims are critically injured. ABC Channel 7 in New York reports that the FDNY took eight shooting victims to local hospitals.

Authorities have said that multiple undetonated devices were found on the subway platform. Fox Channel 5 reported that no active devices were still on the scene.

The gunman is still at large, according to multiple media reports. The attacker was described as a man wearing a construction vest with a gas mask and tools.

Media reports said the shooter fled the scene on another train.

Reports show a massive police, fire, FBI and federal Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms response in the area.

Media reports showed NYPD, FDNY and other emergency responders lining 4th avenue in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, where the 36th Street subway station is located.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that President Joe Biden has been briefed on the incident.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that she had been briefed. CNN reported that White House senior staff had been in touch with Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell. Newly elected Mayor Adams is currently quarantining after testing positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

No fatalities have been reported yet, but a number of subway riders were injured. The total number of victims is at least 16, reports say.

Major delays were reported throughout the sprawling New York City subway system following the attack.