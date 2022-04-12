ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Roku, Bulks Up on Biotech, Sells Twitter

Renowned investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on Monday bought shares of a top video-streaming company, several biotechnology companies and an array of other tech-related stocks.

She also sold shares of a major social-media company and a financial technology company. (All the valuations below are as of Monday’s close).

Ark Next Generation ETF (ARKW) - Get ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Report bought 76,603 shares of video streamer Roku (ROKU) - Get Roku, Inc. Class A Report, valued at $8.8 million. Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) - Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Report snapped up 202,721 shares of robotics company UiPath (PATH) - Get UiPath Inc Class A Report, valued at $4.1 million.

Ark funds purchased 79,452 shares of biotech company Invitae (NVTA) - Get Invitae Corp. Report, valued at $544,246. Ark Genomic Revolution EFT (ARKG) - Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Report snatched 66,118 shares of protein sequencing company Quantum-SI (QSI) , valued at $275,051.

Ark Next Generation sold 185,900 shares of social media titan Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report, valued at $8.7 million. And Ark Fintech Innovation dumped 235,347 shares of online lending marketplace LendingClub (LC) - Get LendingClub Corp Report, valued at $3.3 million.

Atwitter Over Musk

As for Twitter, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report Chief Executive Elon Musk has created tumult by deciding against joining the company’s board. A board position would have limited Musk’s stake in the company to 14.9%.

That limit “may have curbed Musk’s attempt to become more of an active investor and/or take over the firm,” Morningstar analyst Ali Mogharabi wrote in a commentary.

“Musk may be considering that as a 15%-plus shareholder, he could have much more leverage in disputes with [Twitter Chief Executive Parag] Agrawal about Twitter’s features and overall long-term strategies.”

Musk has expressed a desire for changes at Twitter. “With more than 81 million followers on the platform, Musk could more effectively campaign for changes to the platform without limitations,” Mogharabi said.

Musk's Own Social Media Platform?

“Twitter likely will be pressured to consider his ideas to minimize the risk of losing or aggravating users or pushing Musk to attempt to create a new platform.”

Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, says Musk may well grow increasingly combative toward the company.

"We believe the Twitter board and Musk could not come to an agreement around Musk's communications with the public," he said.

"This now goes from a Cinderella story, with Musk joining the Twitter board and keeping his stake under 14.9%, to likely a 'Game of Thrones' battle in the months ahead, with the high likelihood that Elon takes a more hostile stance."

