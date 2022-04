LAKE COMO — Mayor Kevin Higgins Tuesday praised the work of borough employees on the March 6 Belmar/Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Addressing the borough council meeting, the mayor said, “I just want to thank everyone that worked so hard last Sunday; our DPW, town employees, Police Department, EMS, fire department, everyone that participated in creating a safe day for not only our residents but our visitors, our thousand and thousands of visitors.”

