Detroit Red Wings land ‘born goal scorer’ in 2022 NHL Mock Draft

Frank Vogel looks as good as gone, just 2 years after leading the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA championship. Since the news of Vogel's expected departure came out, several further reports about how he has lost the faith of the players, some of whom used to text during games, have emerged. And it's sadly become evident that the stars of the team no longer want to listen to what direction Vogel wants to take them in.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO