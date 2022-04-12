ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crime Stoppers offering $11K to help solve MKE homicides

By TMJ4 Web Staff, Tony Atkins
TMJ4 News
 1 day ago
Milwaukee's Crime Stopper program announced Tuesday they have set $11,000 rewards for information that leads to the arrest of suspects in two homicide cases.

Krystal Tucker was hosting at the Brownstone bar in downtown Milwaukee when a man who had been turned away shot her. She later died at the hospital.

Jenny Her was six-and-a-half months pregnant when she was shot and killed during an armed robbery at her home in Milwaukee. Her baby girl also died.

Suspects in both homicides have not been identified. Police seek a known suspect in Tucker's homicide, and an unknown suspect in Her's.

"Anybody see this, please help," said Her's mother, May Hue.

Her's boyfriend, Jeremy Schelley, said their child would've been born this past March.

“I went this past March being not able to be in the delivery room to see my baby. It’s definitely been hard for me," he said.

Family of the victims spoke during the Crime Stoppers announcement inside City Hall. Leaders including Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Police Chief Jeffery Norman also attended.

If you have any information, call 414-224-TIPS and you can remain anonymous.

TMJ4 News

