ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Ratings: “SNL” Rises Again with Jake Gyllenhaal, Camila Cabello Combo

By Roger Friedman
Showbiz411
 1 day ago

Having big stars paid off for “Saturday Night Live” this weekend. Ratings rose again, this time up to 4.847 million, up from 4.6 million the prior week. It’s not great, but it’s better, and a continuing...

www.showbiz411.com

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Camila Cabello Just Debuted a Mullet On Instagram

There's pretty much no haircut, or color, that Camila Cabello can't pull off. And she just proved that in tenfold with her latest style. On Tuesday, the singer debuted a long mullet, equal parts rock and glam. Both Camila and her hairdresser Dimitris Giannetos posted the new look to Instagram....
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Samuel L. Jackson Reveals Who Got Him Banned From 'Saturday Night Live'

Samuel L. Jackson has not appeared on Saturday Night Live in a decade, since he cursed live on air once. During a stop on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday, the living legend jokingly put all the blame for the snafu on Kenan Thompson's shoulders. After appearing on Ellen, Jackson received an honorary Oscar for his career.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Willow Smith
Person
Lizzo
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Jada Pinkett Smith Responds to Oscars Slap on Social Media

Jada Pinkett Smith took to social media this morning to make a short statement addressing the infamous slapping incident involving her husband Will Smith at the Academy Awards on Sunday. Smith hit comedian Chris Rock on the Oscars stage following a joke made about Pinkett Smith's shaved head, which is a result of her alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl
Primetimer

Chris Rock has been mocking Jada Pinkett Smith for 25 years

The Daily Beast has unearthed a clip from an October 1997 episode of HBO's The Chris Rock Show -- two months after G.I. Jane was released and two months before Will Smith married Jada Pinkett -- in which he made a joke at her expense while discussing the Million Women March. “You know, at the Million Women March, there were moving speeches from people like Maxine Waters, Winnie Mandela, and here are some inspirational words from the lovely Jada Pinkett," Rock joked. Rock proceeds to cut to a clip of a young Jada Pinkett at the march, with a fake Jada yelling “Burn motherf*cker, burn!” So Rock's joke at Sunday's Oscars wasn't the first or second time he mocked her. As previously pointed out, he roasted her in his 2016 Oscars monologue.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
People

Jennifer Lopez Details Ben Affleck's 'Bubble Bath' Proposal: 'Tears Were Coming Down My Face'

Jennifer Lopez is letting fans in on the romantic proposal fiancé Ben Affleck made to her, which was decidedly "nothing fancy at all." On Friday night, the Marry Me singer/actress, 52, revealed that she and Affleck, 49, are engaged, 18 years after they called off their previous engagement back in January 2004. In a new edition of her On the JLo newsletter, Lopez detailed how the proposal went down and talked about their "second chance at true love."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

SNL: Michael Che roasts Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith after Oscars slap

Michael Che roasted Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith on Saturday Night Live after the Oscars “slap heard around the world”.The 38-year-old stand-up comedian said he was tired of “people putting their own insecurities on our joke intentions” in the first SNL skit (2 April) since the incident.“Can we stop pretending everyone knew that Jada had alopecia?” quipped Che, referring to the incident last Sunday (27 March), involving Will Smith storming on the Oscars stage and slapping Chris Rock after he joked about Pinkett Smith’s appearance.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy