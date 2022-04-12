ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Batman will be available to watch at home VERY soon

By Write For Us
digitalspy.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf The Batman's runtime put you off going to the theatre, we have good news for you as you will soon be able to watch the film in the comfort of your home, with as many breaks as you want. Warner Bros has confirmed that the new Bruce Wayne...

www.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

DC Fans Aren't Thrilled with Latest Rumor Surrounding Henry Cavill

It looks like Henry Cavill isn't returning to the DCEU after all. Henry Cavill's status in the DC Extended Universe has been a huge mystery for close to seven years now. Despite the completion of Zack Snyder's Justice League seemingly signaling the return of the Last Son of Krypton to the main DCEU timeline, Warner Bros. and DC Films have never addressed his fate in the franchise much to the chagrin of fans.
MOVIES
SFGate

Nicolas Cage Tells Warner Bros. He’s Ready to Join ‘The Batman’ Sequel as ‘Terrifying’ Villain

Nicolas Cage has a message for Warner Bros. executives: “I’m down for Egghead.” The Oscar winner is talking about playing the villain Egghead in a potential sequel to Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” which is quickly approaching the $500 million mark at the worldwide box office. Warner Bros. has yet to officially announce “The Batman” sequel, but Reeves and cast members like Robert Pattinson have all expressed a desire to make a follow-up movie. Cage told reporters at SXSW he’s interested in joining.
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Ezra Miller's 'Flash' future may be in doubt: A timeline of the actor's past legal issues

Ezra Miller's recent arrest on disorderly conduct and harassment charges in Hawaii is the latest speed bump in the Flash's superhero career. According to a bombshell Rolling Stone report, the actor's future as the DC Extended Universe's Scarlet Speedster may be in doubt after Warner Bros. executives held an emergency meeting to discuss next steps after The Flash zips into theaters on June 23, 2023.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoë Kravitz
Person
John Turturro
Person
Colin Farrell
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Paul Dano
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Andy Serkis
GamesRadar+

Here's the best look yet at Green Lantern in the Snyder Cut of Justice League

Green Lantern actor Wayne T. Carr has revealed what his take on John Stewart looked like in his scrapped Snyder Cut appearance. In the picture, which you can see below, Carr wields the famous green ring against a backdrop of the Northern Lights. "Give the fans what they want- JL 2/3 #RestoreTheSnyderVerse In brightest day…" he captioned the picture.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Ezra Miller Net Worth 2022: How Wealthy The Flash Actor is Today?

Ezra Miller has been part of big-budget movies as of late. Thanks to his number of big-budget movies, Ezra Miller has successfully established himself as an emerging star in the business. He does not only make it to be part of the Fantastic Beasts movie franchise, but the DC Extended Universe as well.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

The Resident star's season 5 exit confirmed

The Resident spoilers follow. A newly introduced character on Fox's medical drama The Resident has left the show. TVLine reports that Miles Fowler, who plays newbie Trevor, has exited the series only seven months after his character made his debut in scrubs. The actor's last episode as a doctor at...
TV SERIES
Variety

Box Office: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s ‘The Lost City’ Takes Down ‘The Batman’ With $31 Million Debut

Click here to read the full article. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s screwball romantic comedy “The Lost City” collected $31 million at North American theaters over the weekend, a promising sign that Netflix hasn’t completely seized on the meet-cute market. Of course, Paramount, which is behind “The Lost City,” did not rely only on positive reviews — or the tease of Tatum’s bare behind — to fuel ticket sales. The on-screen chemistry between Bullock and Tatum, who were inescapable on social media, billboards and in trailers while promoting the film, were key in getting audiences to cinemas. That’s a huge accomplishment in...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Batman Day#Warner Bros#Premium Video On Demand#Gotham#Rings#Riddler
Cinema Blend

Jeff Goldblum Dressed Up As Joker, And Now I Want To See Him Play The Batman Villain

It’s no secret that superhero movies are everywhere, with various studios creating their own cinematic universe. Given the massive popularity of DC’s Batman, Gotham City and its denizens have been adapted for film a number of times. Jurassic Park icon Jeff Goldlbum recently dressed up as The Joker, and now I want to see him play the Batman villain.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Viola Davis Recalls Hearing That Black Actors Thought She Wasn’t Pretty Enough for ‘How to Get Away With Murder’

In her upcoming memoir, Viola Davis reveals that after she was cast in How to Get Away With Murder, she faced scrutiny over her beauty and looks from fellow Black actors due to her being darker-skinned. The experience is chronicled in a lengthy New York Times profile, which sees the Oscar-, Tony- and SAG Award-winning actress addressing racism and colorism throughout her career — everywhere from Juilliard to Broadway’s stages to TV — in both new interviews and Finding Me: A Memoir, out April 26 from HarperOne, in partnership with Ebony Magazine Publishing.More from The Hollywood ReporterViola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer...
MOVIES
IndieWire

WB May ‘Hit Pause’ on Ezra Miller DC Projects After Arrest, ‘Frequent Meltdowns’ on Set — Report

Click here to read the full article. The Flash entering the Speed Force may have won a 2022 fan-voted Oscar, but Warner Bros. may be running away from its lead star, Ezra Miller. Miller, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, was arrested March 28 after reportedly attacking karaoke bar patrons in Hawaii. They were later released on $500 bail but received a temporary restraining order against them from a local couple March 29. The couple claimed that Miller burst into their bedroom and threatened to “bury” them both; Miller also allegedly stole a passport and wallet. On March 30, Warner...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Surprising Will Smith Movie Is Dominating on Netflix

Will Smith has a unique standing in the blockbuster landscape, with the actor starring in hit films for decades. In recent years, the actor has taken on some particularly interesting projects — and it looks like one is a bonafide hit while streaming on Netflix. According to Netflix's Weekly Top 10 list for their most-watched programs across the world, Smith's 2018 action film Gemini Man is the third most-watched film for the week of March 14th through March 20th. Their statistics reveal that the film was streamed for 11.84 million hours just within that week, second only to Netflix originals The Adam Project (85.36 million) and Rescued by Ruby (19.94 million). This might be particularly surprising to some, given the film's underwhelming box office returns when it was initially released.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Movies
IndieWire

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Breaks Record with 4th Week at #1 on PVOD Charts

Click here to read the full article. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony/$19.99) retains its spot as #1 on all three VOD charts for a fourth week, a record since IndieWire started tracking home viewing. Next week, the film could extend its streak — but expect that to be the end with the impending debut of Warner Bros.’ “The Batman.” Sources with knowledge of Warners’ plans indicate “The Batman” will be made available on PVOD April 18 — the same day it starts streaming on HBO Max. Even a blockbuster of this size ($359 million in, still grossing $6.5 million for #5...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Suicide Squad: New Image Of Jared Leto's Joker From David Ayer Cut

A new image of Jared Leto's Joker from David Ayer's unseen cut of Suicide Squad has been released. ReleaseTheAyerCut leaked the image earlier today on Twitter and from what we can see, Joker had another scene that took place in his purple Lamborghini. The image itself is kind of blurry, but it features Leto's Joker driving his purple Lamborghini while looking at the roof of the car, and we can assume Batman is the cause of the event.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Fans Think Grant Gustin Could Replace Ezra Miller in the Flash Movies

After being arrested in Hawaii and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment at the end of March, Ezra Miller's future in Hollywood has been called into question. Miller is set to star in DC's upcoming "The Flash" movie, which isn't scheduled to release until next year, but the latest news surrounding their arrest could spell trouble for their future in the franchise. At this point, Miller is still slated to appear in the movie, but some fans are already rallying behind a replacement.
MOVIES
92.9 NIN

Watch ‘The Batman’s Deleted Scene Featuring the Joker

NOTE: The following post contains SPOILERS for The Batman. The Riddler threw a lot of mysteries at Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne in The Batman, but none were quite as puzzling as his very last scene in the movie, which featured Paul Dano’s Riddler and an “Unseen Arkham Prisoner” — that’s how he was officially credited in the film — speaking about Batman and Gotham City and the start of a budding friendship. The unseen prisoner was played by Barry Keoghan, one of the film’s top-billed stars who doesn’t appear in the rest of The Batman.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy