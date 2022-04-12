ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Raw recap, review: Cody Rhodes’ star continues to rise

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA new era of WWE Raw continued this week with Cody Rhodes firmly planted at the helm. Welcome back to my "Highs and Lows," this time covering the 4/11/22 edition of Raw featuring Cody’s first match on the show in six years, Lashley furthering his feud with Omos/MVP and Damian Priest...

WWE RAW Results (4/11/22): Cody Rhodes Faces The Miz, Omos Joins MVP’s VIP Lounge + More!

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW (4/11/22)!. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and our commentary team of Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton and filling in for Corey Graves, WWE Hall of Famer, Jerry 'The King' Lawler welcome us to tonight's show which emanates from Detroit, Michigan. The Miz makes his way down to the ring and it's time for Miz TV. Miz says it'll be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes can lift himself a level above what he did at WrestleMania when he beat Seth Rollins...and that's beat him, tonight. The crowd cheers, Miz tells them their opinion doesn't matter because they cheer for the Lions and Miz welcomes Cody out and 'The American Nightmare' makes his way down to the ring. Miz asks Cody if he's trying to upstage him by using all of the company's pyro budget and making a 45-minute entrance. Cody says it's been a long-time coming that he's been in front of a crowd like this. Cody interuppts Miz and tells the crowd to keep cheering. Miz is finally able to get a word in and asks Cody about his promo from last week's show, saying he wants to make his father Dusty proud. Miz says the reality is, if it weren't for his family name, he would just be a plumber. Cody says Miz's joke was clever and tells Miz that it'd be good to be a plumber right about now because Miz is full of...and stops himself but asks the crowd if they knew what he meant, to which they chant 'yes!'. Cody says Miz hasn't changed since he last saw him and calls him 'reliable Mike'. Cody asks Miz if he still looks the same and says he know has 'crystal clear clarity' on what he 'needs' to do and that's win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Miz says that Cody's good because if you beat Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, you have to be good and that he's heard that Cody will fight Rollins again at Backlash, which doesn't fair well for Cody because Rollins is the architect. Miz tells Cody he doesn't like his chances at Backlash and ge also doesn't like his chances tonight. Miz tells the crowd when his hand goes up, their mouths go shut as they chant Cody's name. Miz says he single-handily beat Rey and Dominik Mysterio and then took out one of Hollywood's biggest stars in Logan Paul. Miz tells Cody that he knows where he's been for the past six years but this is HIS show and he doesn't get embarrassed in HIS show. Cody says he respects Miz and his accomplishments and he thinks all of this hostility is because Miz is threatened by him. Cody says he has no issues with Rollins and if he wants a rematch at Backlash, he's more than happy to oblige but Miz is starting to make it personal and while he's 'enjoyed' their chat, he's looking forward to his first match on Monday Night RAW in six years. Cody says 'let the best man win'. Cody drops the mic and his music hits, Miz goes for the cheap shot but Cody's ready for it and dumps Miz out of the ring. Miz retreats up the entrance ramp and commentary hypes up the rest of tonight's show and takes a look back at last Friday's episode of SmackDown where Roman Reigns said he wants Jimmy and Jey Uso to bring him the RAW Tag Team Titles. Dominik Mysterio makes his way down to the ring and head to a commercial break before his match against Veer Mahan.
