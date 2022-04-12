ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby announces intention to run for reelection

By Chris Berinato
Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Marilyn Mosby has announced her intention to run for reelection as State's Attorney for Baltimore City. In a 3-minute video posted on YouTube with music that sounds like Kanye West's "Jesus Walks" playing in the background, Mosby said, "I'm proud of the...

