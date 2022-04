Some 20 advocates with Senior and Disability Action (SDA) attended a rally in front of SFMTA headquarters Wednesday afternoon to demand an extension of rider mask mandates on Muni, BART, AC Transit, and other operators of buses and trains in the Bay Area. “They’re not taking people with disabilities and suppressed immune systems into account,” said Michael Lyon, 82, seen in the lead image in green. The retired bio-medical technician said case levels are just too high and there’s too much risk of long COVID, especially in seniors, for people to drop their masks in the confines of public transportation.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO