Paul Finebaum Was Asked If He Thinks Georgia Will Repeat

By Andrew Gould
The Spun
The Spun
 1 day ago
After winning their first national championship since 1980, Georgia will attempt the difficult feat of repeating. No college football team has captured consecutive national titles since Alabama finished 2011 and 2012 atop the mountaintop. The Bulldogs, who defeated the Crimson Tide in the championship clash, will once again have to deal...

