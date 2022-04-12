ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Nets vs. Cavaliers play-in game: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

By Nick Schwartz
 1 day ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Barclays Center to take on the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck!

We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 7 p.m. ET and can be seen on TNT.

The Nets enter the play-in on a four-game winning streak that includes a win over the Cavs on April 8. Cleveland struggled in the final weeks of the season, but crushed the Bucks in their season finale to lock up the No. 8 seed.

Betting lines

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

  • Point spread: Nets -9.5
  • Money line: Nets -550 / Cavaliers +400
  • Over-under: 226.5

Cavaliers at Nets injury report

Cavs: Jarrett Allen (finger fracture), Collin Sexton (left knee meniscal tear) and Dean Wade (right knee surgery) are out.

Nets: Goran Dragic (health and safety protocol) is available. Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) is probable. Joe Harris (left ankle surgery) and Ben Simmons (back soreness/reconditioning) are out.

Advice and prediction

The Nets beat the Cavs, 118-107, four days ago, but it required Brooklyn to win the fourth quarter 35-19. After falling behind by 15 points in the first quarter, the Cavs fought back and even had a lead at the start of the fourth quarter.

This is a game that should be closer than what’s being projected by the spread. The Nets win, but the Cavs keep it close enough to cover.

Prediction: Nets 114, Cavaliers 108

Celtics injury update: Seth Curry, Goran Dragic return to Nets in Cavs win; Ben Simmons still not sprinting ahead of Boston series

The Boston Celtics are set to face the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115 – 108 to secure the Eastern Conference’s seventh seed Tuesday night, but it is unclear if we will see the debut of star forward Ben Simmons against the Celtics early in that series.
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant’s not going to like Charles Barkley’s prediction after Nets Play-In win vs. Cavs

The Brooklyn Nets took care of business at home Tuesday night, defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first NBA play-in game. With the win, the Nets clinch the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference. They will play their first round series against the two-seed Boston Celtics. After the game, TNT analyst Charles Barkley shared a bold statement on television that will certainly draw some attention.
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
Report: Cavs down an All-Star in play-in round vs. Nets

'Everybody knows the talent they have,' explains Celtics star Jayson Tatum of Nets' danger in the first round

While the Brooklyn Nets — or at least Bruce Brown — may be chomping at the bit to face the Boston Celtics with an anticipation of exploiting the Celtics’ perceived lack of high-level players in their frontcourt, for Boston star forward Jayson Tatum the matchup is one he and his Celtics are very much looking forward to with a requisite level of respect for their opponent.
Three-star tight end committs to Clemson

One day after Clemson landed 2023 four-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina, three-star tight end Reid Mikeska has committed to the Tigers. The 6-foot-6 233 pounder selected Clemson over 42 other schools, including Alabama, Miami and LSU. The Tigers offered Mikeska a scholarship on March 5 after an in-person visit. Out of Bridgland High School, Reid is ranked as the country’s No. 22 2023 tight end. As a junior, Reid had 229 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 24 receptions. Along with Reid and Vizzina, four-star wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph joins the Tigers’ class of 2023 class, which is now No. 31 overall in 247Sports Composite team rankings. Reid will have an opportunity to learn under rising sophomore tight end Jake Briningstool, who had an impressive performance in Clemson’s spring game. 100% committed… ALL IN!!🐅🐅💜🧡💜🧡Let’s go tiger nation‼️@ClemsonFB @coachkr10 @TajhB10 @andrewshipman6 @CoachRaffield @ColeKristynik @BridgelandFB @SouljaSteez pic.twitter.com/kePrjPhwhj — Reid Mikeska (@reidmikeska) April 13, 2022 List Top performers from Clemson's Orange and White spring game
