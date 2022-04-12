Nets vs. Cavaliers play-in game: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

The Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Barclays Center to take on the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck!

The game tips off at 7 p.m. ET and can be seen on TNT.

The Nets enter the play-in on a four-game winning streak that includes a win over the Cavs on April 8. Cleveland struggled in the final weeks of the season, but crushed the Bucks in their season finale to lock up the No. 8 seed.

Betting lines

Point spread: Nets -9.5

Money line: Nets -550 / Cavaliers +400

Over-under: 226.5

Cavaliers at Nets injury report

Cavs: Jarrett Allen (finger fracture), Collin Sexton (left knee meniscal tear) and Dean Wade (right knee surgery) are out.

Nets: Goran Dragic (health and safety protocol) is available. Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) is probable. Joe Harris (left ankle surgery) and Ben Simmons (back soreness/reconditioning) are out.

Advice and prediction

The Nets beat the Cavs, 118-107, four days ago, but it required Brooklyn to win the fourth quarter 35-19. After falling behind by 15 points in the first quarter, the Cavs fought back and even had a lead at the start of the fourth quarter.

This is a game that should be closer than what’s being projected by the spread. The Nets win, but the Cavs keep it close enough to cover.

Prediction: Nets 114, Cavaliers 108

