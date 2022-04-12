Brian Heath Neely

Brian D. Mitchell, 49, of Cheyenne Wyoming, died on March 17, 2022. He was born October 9, 1972, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Brian was a happy family man who loved his family deeply. He met Valerie in 2010, and they were married in 2011, the happiest day of both of their lives. They have been blessed to have two beautiful girls, Vaughn (8) and Willow (5). Brian enjoyed spending time with his family, going on adventures with his girls, playing video games, listening to music, fishing, camping, teaching the girls new things, reading, spending time with his best friend, Gerold Bentley, racing, hockey, and comic books.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 27 DAYS AGO