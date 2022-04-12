ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Brian Heath Neely

By Editorial
mytrpaper.com
 1 day ago

Mr. Brian Heath Neely, age 55 of...

mytrpaper.com

Related
Ironton Tribune

Brian Wolfe

Brian Leslie Wolfe, 62, of Fairfield, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at his home. Brian was born Sept. 23, 1959, in Ironton, a son of the late Francis E. and Rita A. (Rutledge) Wolfe. Brian was a graduate of Valley High School in Lucasville, he received a BA...
IRONTON, OH
thecheyennepost.com

Brian D. Mitchell

Brian D. Mitchell, 49, of Cheyenne Wyoming, died on March 17, 2022. He was born October 9, 1972, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Brian was a happy family man who loved his family deeply. He met Valerie in 2010, and they were married in 2011, the happiest day of both of their lives. They have been blessed to have two beautiful girls, Vaughn (8) and Willow (5). Brian enjoyed spending time with his family, going on adventures with his girls, playing video games, listening to music, fishing, camping, teaching the girls new things, reading, spending time with his best friend, Gerold Bentley, racing, hockey, and comic books.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Blade

Eloise J. Schober (1939-2022)

STONY RIDGE, Ohio — Eloise J. Schober, a tax preparer for more than 30 years who retained the loyalty of clients, tax season after tax season, died April 6 at home in Wood County’s Lake Township. She was 82.
STONY RIDGE, OH

