HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Following a car crash into water in Hazel Green, one person was med flighted from the scene in critical condition. Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Services confirms one person was trapped in the vehicle in shallow waters near the Flint River Bridge. Around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews received reports of the crash in the area of 2209 Charity Lane in Hazel Green.

