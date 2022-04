For over a decade, the Halo games have had a great sense of humor despite the incredibly dark and serious tones of the games’ actual plots. This series began in the age where secrets, cheats, and unlockables were the norm in most games, especially FPS titles. Since then, the series has become almost known as much for the funny dialogue, secret cutscenes and endings, and hidden skulls as it is for their tight shooting and arena-style multiplayer. After the first game became such a smash hit, the series would also start packing in plenty of Easter eggs and references for players to find, a tradition that 343 was not willing to let die for Halo Infinite.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO