ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NYC schools near scene of Brooklyn subway shooting under shelter-in-place order

By Michael Elsen-Rooney, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 1 day ago

New York City public schools in and around Sunset Park, Brooklyn, are sheltering in place after the subway shooting on a northbound N train that wounded multiple people, according to the city Education Department.

Details on the shooting were still emerging Tuesday but law enforcement officials and witnesses said a man in an orange vest threw a smoke bomb on the train traveling to the 36th St. station and opened fire around 8:30 a.m., injuring at least 13 people. Police were still searching for the suspected shooter Tuesday afternoon.

DOE chancellor David Banks said “out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of our students we have placed all schools in the area in a shelter-in-place. We are working closely with NYPD and school leadership to ensure that every school has the supports they need as we work to ensure the safety of our school communities.”

Shelter-in-place orders typically mean that no one leaves the school and coming in is subject to additional security, but that students and teachers can move freely within the school. A DOE spokesman said students arriving at schools will still be allowed to enter.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many schools were instructed to shelter in, but the order reached schools in Park Slope and other nearby neighborhoods, as well as Sunset Park, parents and teachers said.

The DOE didn’t say exactly how many schools were ordered to shelter in, or when it would be lifted.

Several Sunset Park elementary school teachers said students were still largely unaware of the details of the incident.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Man shot on Brooklyn subway platform

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot in the torso during a dispute on a Brooklyn subway station platform on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 29-year-old victim was shot while on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at the Shepherd Avenue Station around 3:40 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Search on following Brooklyn subway station shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a subway shooting in East New York.Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while waiting on the platform of the Shepherd Avenue station on the A and C lines.The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.The gunman is still on the loose.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

14-Year-Old Boy Brutally Attacked in NYC Subway in Broad Daylight

A 14-year-old boy was attacked by a group of unknown individuals in a Brooklyn subway station last week -- a violent and frenzied assault that left him swollen and bruised in the middle of the afternoon, authorities say. Video of the 4 p.m. March 14 attack on the mezzanine of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
The Independent

Met Police responds as Sasha Johnson’s shooting mocked in WhatsApp group

The Metropolitan Police has once again vowed to tackle racism in its ranks after it was reported that the shooting of Black Lives Matter campaigner Sasha Johnson was mocked in a WhatsApp group thought to have included serving and former police officers.Former members of the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection command (PaDP), where Wayne Couzens worked, shared racist, sexist and homophobic messages in the forum between 2018 and 2021, according to a whistle-blower who has come forward with an archive setting out the “sick” exchanges.First reported by the Daily Mirror, it was detailed that a picture of a mocked-up T-shirt with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BET

Man Charged With Fatally Shooting His Former Girlfriend Outside Of Her Job

A man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend over an alleged domestic dispute. According to WABC-TV, Quay-Sean Hines, 30, is accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend, Amelia Laguerre, 33. On April 2, Nassau County Police claim Laguerre was leaving work in New Hyde Park, New York, Hines “came up behind her, shot at her ten times, strangled her nine times.”
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
KTVU FOX 2

Woman punched in the face in unprovoked attack on subway in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are searching for two men involved in the unprovoked attack of a woman and the man who came to her defense aboard a subway train in Downtown Brooklyn. On Mar. 2 at about 5:25 p.m., a 28-year-old woman was traveling on a southbound A train as it approached the Jay Street Station when she was suddenly punched and kicked in the face multiple times by the suspects, said police.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Subway#School Teachers#Shelter In Place#Education Department#Nypd#Doe
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

3rd dirt biker arrested for attacking father, son in Harlem: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police arrested a third man who was allegedly part of a group of dirt bikers that attacked and robbed a father and son in Harlem, the NYPD said. Antwaun Joyce, 30, was arrested Monday and charged with gang assault and robbery. Joyce was among the bikers who assaulted a 64-year-old man […]
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

3 Students Stabbed in Fight Near NYC High School, 1 Critically Hurt: Police

Three teenage students were stabbed multiple times in a fight that apparently broke out across the street from their high school in Queens Tuesday, police said. Cops responded to a 10:30 a.m. call about a stabbing on Rockaway Boulevard in Ozone Park, not far from John Adams High School. A group of kids were on the sidewalk in front of a church, when a conversation turned into a brawl. The tussle lasted about a minute, with kids shoving and spinning.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mayor Eric Adams responds to Brooklyn subway shooting: ‘We will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorised’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that the he would not allow the city to be terrorised amid a manhunt for a gunman wearing a gas mask who opened fire on a Brooklyn subway on Tuesday.The mayor addressed the city remotely after he had tested positive for Covid-19. He added that the city had not found any live explosive devices but the suspect detonated smoke bombs to “cause havoc.” “We will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorised, even by a single individual,” he said. The mayor said the New York Police Department was looking for the suspect, “and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kayla Green: Cheerleader fatally stabbed by teen girl armed with knife she had shown off on social media, police say

A New York cheerleader was fatally stabbed at a school parade by a 15-year-old girl armed with a knife she had shown off on social media.Kayla Green, 16, was attacked after she took part in a celebration of Mount Vernon’s state championship basketball team.Police say that as she left the event an argument unfolded a few blocks away and she was allegedly attacked by the 15-year-old girl.Prosecutors allege that the suspect, who has not been named because of her age, was armed with a knife that she had earlier shown off on social media.A Mount Vernon police officer intervened in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS 58

8 shot and 8 others injured in a mass shooting in Brooklyn subway, FDNY says

(CNN) -- Eight people were shot and eight others injured in a mass shooting in a Brooklyn subway during Tuesday morning rush hour, according to FDNY spokesperson Amanda Farinacci. A preliminary investigation shows a possible smoke device was detonated, according to a senior law enforcement official. The NYPD said that...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy