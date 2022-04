Rishi Sunak has distanced himself from Boris Johnson’s comparison of the Ukraine war with Brexit, saying the two situations are “not directly analogous”.Mr Johnson’s comments in a speech to the Conservative spring conference in Blackpool sparked fury, with one European statesmen branding it “disgraceful” and another describing it as offensive to those fighting the Russian invasion.There were calls for the prime minister to be excluded from this week’s European Council meeting, where Mr Johnson is hoping to join EU leaders to discuss the Ukraine crisis with US president Joe Biden.In an awkward exchange on Sky News’s Sophy Ridge on...

POLITICS ・ 24 DAYS AGO