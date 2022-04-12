ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockdown fines mean PM broke the law - Covid bereaved

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA member of the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group has said the Prime Minister being fined...

Reuters

UK PM Johnson says it looks like P&O broke the law

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he believed that P&O Ferries had broken the law by sacking 800 staff with immediate effect via video message and that the government would take legal action. P&O, which is owned by Dubai ports firm DP World,...
BBC

Consett publican fined for Covid lockdown breaches

A pub owner has been fined for breaching coronavirus lockdown rules. Durham County Council took legal action against Anthony Nicholson, owner of Finnians in Consett, for failing to keep customers safe on two separate occasions in June 2021. He was fined £3,000, but appealed against it. However, Peterlee Magistrates'...
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘facing three more Partygate fines’

Boris Johnson faces three more police fines for breaching lockdown at parties in Downing Street, according to reports.Police are set to punish the prime minister for attending a leaving party for his former director of communications, Lee Cain, according to the Daily Telegraph.The event on 13 November “is considered to be the most serious breach of the coronavirus regulations among the events that the prime minister attended," an unnamed source close to the investigation told the newspaper.Insiders believe Mr Johnson is set to receive at least four fines in total, The Daily Mirror and The Guardian each reported.The reports...
Rishi Sunak
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Father ‘who lost 25 members of family including wife and twin babies’ in Syria gas attack wants justice

Gas attack victims from Syria have called for justice as those accountable remain unpunished, five years after the deadly chemical attacks. Abdel Hamid al-Youssef said 25 members of his family, including his wife and infant twins, were killed when poison gas was dropped on their home town Khan Sheikhoun, Syria in 2017. A UN-backed inquiry concluded the chemical attack was launched by the Syrian state. But as the attack reaches its five year anniversary, survivors and human rights campaigners say the failure to hold anyone accountable for chemical attacks in Syria could encourage further use of such banned weapons.“In seconds,...
The Independent

China ‘deplores’ missile strike on Ukraine train station but doesn’t blame Russia directly

China has expressed disapproval about the deaths of civilians in a missile strike on a train station in Ukraine last week but stopped short of condemning Russia outright for the attack. On Friday, at least 50 passengers, including five children, were killed in an attack at Kramatorsk. The railway station in the Donbass region had been used to evacuate civilians from areas under Russian bombardment. A missile shell found at the site had “for the children” written in Russian on it, according to images and video taken in the aftermath, which also showed bodies on platform benches and bloodied...
MarketWatch

Russia’s brain drain: Hundreds of thousands of professionals and highly skilled workers have left country since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

Hundreds of thousands of professional workers, many of them young, have left Russia since its invasion of Ukraine, accelerating an exodus of business talent and further threatening an economy targeted by Western sanctions. Those leaving the country include tech workers, scientists, bankers and doctors, according to surveys, economists and interviews...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Boris Johnson's 'partygate' fine means he should resign, according to Bucks MP

A Buckinghamshire MP has called for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign immediately. The PM has been notified that police intend to issue a fine for his role in the 'partygate' scandal. Mr Johnson has been accused of breaching coronavirus restrictions in place during lockdown and the Prime Minsister's spokesperson...
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene defends Jan 6 because it ‘only happened one time’ as she berates journalist on video

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene criticised the media attention on the 6 January Capitol insurrection, arguing that it “only happened one time”.On Sunday, Ms Greene tweeted a video of herself berating NBC News journalist Scott Wong as he asked her about the 2021 riot.“Do you think it was a mistake for [House Republican Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy to remove all of the Republicans on the January 6 committee once [Speaker Nancy] Pelosi took off [Illinois Representative] Jim Banks and [Ohio Representative] Jim Jordan?” Mr Wong asked.“The American people are fed up with this over-dramatisation of a riot that...
Shropshire Star

US offers reward of five million dollars for information on Kinahan gang

A US government department imposed sanctions against seven senior members of the Kinahan crime gang. US authorities are offering a five million dollar reward for information on the Irish Kinahan crime gang that leads to the arrest and conviction of its leaders. It comes as a US government department imposed...
The Independent

Texas Governor Abbott buses migrants from border and leaves them at Fox’s DC HQ

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is going forward with his plan to bus undocumented migrants to Washington DC despite concerns from most legal experts regarding his total lack of authority to do so.The Texas Republican’s administration oversaw the first arrival of a busload of undocumented migrants to the nation’s capital on Wednesday; the bus arrived at the headquarters of right-leaning network Fox News, which was the first to report on the scene and had a story published within minutes of their arrival.The building also houses C-SPAN and NBC News’s offices, but Fox’s coverage touted news of the event as an...
NECN

China's COVID Lockdown: Boston Doctors Explain What It Could Mean for the U.S.

Though COVID-19 cases remain low in the West, China is currently in the midst of its worst outbreak since the initial height of the pandemic in early 2020. The latest surge in cases, fueled by the highly transmissable omicron variant, has forced some manufacturing hubs across the country to suspend or limit production.
The Independent

GOP senate candidate compares Ukrainian President Zelensky to Osama Bin Laden

A Republican Senate hopeful has compared Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, warning that the terrorist was also once considered a "hero." Bitcoin millionaire Bruce Fenton, who joined the New Hampshire Republican primary four days ago, told WMUR that "there's so many parallels right now between Ukraine and the Taliban." "Remember, as Zelensky is a hero now, Osama bin Laden was once considered a hero," he said. He claimed that articles were talking about "leading his army on a road to peace" and that the James Bond film The Living Daylights was based on...
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: Tory MPs using Ukraine invasion to defend law-breaking prime minister

Tory ministers have rallied around Boris Johnson after he was found by police to have broken his own Covid rules, making him the first prime minister to be hit with criminal sanctions while in office.His cabinet, including Brexit minister Jacob Rees-Mogg and foreign secretary Liz Truss, lined up to defend Mr Johnson as he faced resignation calls after being fined over a party held on 19 June 2020 to mark his 56th birthday, with several using Russia’s war against Ukraine to move on from the issue.Earlier, Mr Johnson said it "did not occur" to him that the gathering might...
creators.com

Message From Ukraine -- Nukes Do Deter

When he arrived at Christ the Savior Cathedral to pay his respects to the ultra-nationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky, who had died of COVID-19, Russian President Vladimir Putin carried a clutch of red roses. The man beside him was carrying a briefcase. That briefcase appeared to be Russia's version of the "football"...
